247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Washington over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Washington since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Washington

247Sports

#40: Ayden Hector (2020)

- College: Washington State

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #194 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.922 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Henry Bainivalu (2017)

- College: Washington

- High school: Skyline (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #193 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9225 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Kyler Gordon (2018)

- College: Washington

- High school: Archbishop Murphy (Everett, WA)

- National ranking: #187 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9256 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#37: Connor Wedington (2017)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Sumner (Sumner, WA)

- National ranking: #185 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9247 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Owen Prentice (2021)

- College: Washington

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #182 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9248 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (IOL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Washington

247Sports

#35: Dylan Morris (2019)

- College: Washington

- High school: Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, WA)

- National ranking: #171 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9304 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#34: Deandre Coleman (2009)

- College: California

- High school: Garfield (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #166 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9227 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Tre'Shaun Harrison (2018)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Garfield (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #161 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9336 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Hunter Bryant (2017)

- College: Washington

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Bellevue, WA)

- National ranking: #159 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9321 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: KeiVarae Russell (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Mariner (Everett, WA)

- National ranking: #144 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9403 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (APB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Washington

Dllu // Wikipedia

#30: Sione Potoa'e (2010)

- College: Washington

- High school: Lakes (Lakewood, WA)

- National ranking: #141 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.936 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Dllu // Wikipedia

#29: Isaiah Stanback (2002)

- College: Washington

- High school: Garfield (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #119 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9307 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28: Julien Simon (2021)

- College: USC

- High school: Lincoln (Tacoma, WA)

- National ranking: #119 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9446 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (LB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Salvon Ahmed (2017)

- College: Washington

- High school: Juanita (Kirkland, WA)

- National ranking: #111 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9476 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Jake Heaps (2010)

- College: BYU

- High school: Skyline (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #95 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9547 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Washington

247Sports

#25: Jacob Sirmon (2018)

- College: Washington

- High school: Bothell (Bothell, WA)

- National ranking: #94 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9559 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Aaron Klovas (2004)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Bethel (Spanaway, WA)

- National ranking: #94 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9645 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#23: Anthony Felder (2005)

- College: California

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #82 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9677 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Dllu // Wikipedia

#22: Craig Chambers (2003)

- College: Washington

- High school: Jackson (Bothell, WA)

- National ranking: #71 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9637 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Gee Scott Jr. (2020)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #66 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9702 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Washington

247Sports

#20: Zach Banner (2012)

- College: USC

- High school: Lakes (Lakewood, WA)

- National ranking: #62 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9703 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Dllu // Wikipedia

#19: Jake Locker (2006)

- College: Washington

- High school: Ferndale (Ferndale, WA)

- National ranking: #59 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.974 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Budda Baker (2014)

- College: Washington

- High school: Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)

- National ranking: #53 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Leon Jackson (2005)

- College: Hawaii

- High school: Pasco Senior (Pasco, WA)

- National ranking: #45 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9815 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Kasen Williams (2011)

- College: Washington

- High school: Skyline (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9764 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Washington

247Sports

#15: Stephen Schilling (2006)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Academic Institute (Bellevue, WA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2011)

- College: Washington

- High school: Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)

- National ranking: #41 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Joshua Garnett (2012)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

- National ranking: #38 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9825 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Kavario Middleton (2008)

- College: Washington

- High school: Lakes (Lakewood, WA)

- National ranking: #33 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.982 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Sav'ell Smalls (2020)

- College: Washington

- High school: Kennedy Catholic (Burien, WA)

- National ranking: #30 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Washington

247Sports

#10: Matt Tuiasosopo (2004)

- College: Washington

- High school: Woodinville (Woodinville, WA)

- National ranking: #27 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.989 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Jonathan Stewart (2005)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Timberline (Lacey, WA)

- National ranking: #12 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Sam Huard (2021)

- College: Washington

- High school: Kennedy Catholic (Bellevue, WA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9936 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (QB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Max Browne (2013)

- College: USC

- High school: Skyline (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Taylor Mays (2006)

- College: USC

- High school: O'Dea (Seattle, WA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9945 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Washington

247Sports

#5: Emeka Egbuka (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Steilacoom (Steilacoom, WA)

- National ranking: #9 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Foster Sarell (2017)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Graham-Kapowsin (Graham, WA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9968 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Jacob Eason (2016)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9975 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Dllu // Wikipedia

#2: Reggie Williams (2001)

- College: Washington

- High school: Lakes (Lakewood, WA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9976 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: J.T. Tuimoloau (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.999 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Washington are moving to most