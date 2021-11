247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Virginia over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Virginia since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Virginia

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#40: Olu Hall (2004)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, VA)

- National ranking: #68 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Taquan Mizzell (2013)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Bayside (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #60 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9734 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (APB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Clenz // Wikimedia Commons

#38: Holland Fisher (2013)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Manchester (Midlothian, VA)

- National ranking: #58 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9738 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Logan Thomas (2009)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Brookville (Lynchburg, VA)

- National ranking: #52 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9742 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Demetrious Nicholson (2011)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Bayside (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #50 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9734 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Do you know Virginia's official state symbols?

247Sports

#35: Mike Glennon (2008)

- College: NC State

- High school: Westfield (Chantilly, VA)

- National ranking: #47 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9773 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Teradja Mitchell (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #44 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9771 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Eli Harold (2012)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9802 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Devon Hunter (2017)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Indian River (Chesapeake, VA)

- National ranking: #42 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9799 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#31: Kai Parham (2002)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #41 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Virginia

247Sports

#30: Ryan Williams (2008)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Unity Reed (Manassas, VA)

- National ranking: #40 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Keiland Williams (2006)

- College: LSU

- High school: Hargrave Military Academy (HS) (Chatham, VA)

- National ranking: #40 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9805 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Damon McDaniel (2006)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Landstown (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #39 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9807 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Victor Harris (2005)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Highland Springs (Highland Springs, VA)

- National ranking: #39 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Justin Hunter (2010)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #33 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9829 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Virginia

247Sports

#25: Tajh Boyd (2009)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Phoebus (Hampton, VA)

- National ranking: #31 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.984 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Phillip Sims (2010)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA)

- National ranking: #31 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9846 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Khalan Laborn (2017)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Catholic (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #29 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9867 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#22: Patrick Estes (2001)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Benedictine (Richmond, VA)

- National ranking: #29 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9871 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Tony Grimes (2020)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #28 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.986 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Recipes from Virginia

247Sports

#20: Ricky Slade (2018)

- College: Penn State

- High school: C. D. Hylton (Woodbridge, VA)

- National ranking: #27 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9853 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Derrick Green (2013)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Hermitage (Richmond, VA)

- National ranking: #27 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9874 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: EJ Manuel (2008)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Bayside (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #26 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Curtis Grant (2011)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Hermitage (Richmond, VA)

- National ranking: #23 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9901 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: TreVeyon Henderson (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Hopewell (Hopewell, VA)

- National ranking: #22 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9874 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Virginia

Clenz // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Marcus Vick (2002)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Warwick (Newport News, VA)

- National ranking: #22 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.991 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#14: Ahmad Brooks (2002)

- College: Virginia

- High school: C. D. Hylton (Woodbridge, VA)

- National ranking: #20 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9914 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Brandon Smith (2019)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Louisa County (Mineral, VA)

- National ranking: #18 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9911 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Tyrod Taylor (2007)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Hampton (Hampton, VA)

- National ranking: #17 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9914 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Jonathan Allen (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Stone Bridge (Ashburn, VA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Virginia

247Sports

#10: Tristan Leigh (2021)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, VA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Christian Hackenberg (2013)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Fork Union Military (HS) (Fork Union, VA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9927 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Andrew Brown (2014)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA)

- National ranking: #12 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#7: Michael Johnson (2002)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Heritage (Newport News, VA)

- National ranking: #12 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Josh Sweat (2015)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, VA)

- National ranking: #8 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.995 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Virginia are moving to most

247Sports

#5: Levonta Taylor (2016)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Ocean Lakes (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9967 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Quin Blanding (2014)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Bayside (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9968 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Da'Shawn Hand (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Woodbridge (Woodbridge, VA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9979 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Vidal Hazelton (2006)

- College: USC

- High school: Hargrave Military Academy (HS) (Chatham, VA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9984 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Percy Harvin (2006)

- College: Florida

- High school: Landstown (Virginia Beach, VA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.999 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Virginia