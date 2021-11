247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Utah over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Utah since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: States sending the most people to Utah

Dllu // Wikipedia

#30: Sam Taimani (2018)

- College: Washington

- High school: East (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #208 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.919 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Jackson Light (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

- National ranking: #193 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9217 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (IOL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Sione Lund (2017)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #192 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9229 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#27: Troy Hinds (2012)

- College: BYU

- High school: Davis (Kaysville, UT)

- National ranking: #190 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.926 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Van Fillinger (2020)

- College: Utah

- High school: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

- National ranking: #177 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9277 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Utah

247Sports

#25: Simi Fehoko (2016)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #170 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9285 rating)

- Position ranking: #32 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#24: Bronson Kaufusi (2010)

- College: BYU

- High school: Timpview (Provo, UT)

- National ranking: #165 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.928 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Chaz Ah You (2017)

- College: BYU

- High school: Timpview (Provo, UT)

- National ranking: #146 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.936 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Siaki Ika (2019)

- College: LSU

- High school: East (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #138 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.94 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Puka Nacua (2019)

- College: Washington

- High school: Orem (Orem, UT)

- National ranking: #136 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9404 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Utah

247Sports

#20: Cameron Latu (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Olympus (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #131 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.945 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Chris Washington (2009)

- College: Utah

- High school: Northridge (Layton, UT)

- National ranking: #130 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9386 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Junior Angilau (2018)

- College: Texas

- High school: East (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #125 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9458 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Bryan Mone (2014)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Highland (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #118 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.945 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Dalton Schultz (2014)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Bingham (South Jordan, UT)

- National ranking: #101 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.953 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Utah, according to Tripadvisor

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Matt Reynolds (2005)

- College: BYU

- High school: Timpview (Provo, UT)

- National ranking: #97 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9503 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#14: Scott Young (2002)

- College: BYU

- High school: Dixie (Saint George, UT)

- National ranking: #84 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9667 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Cooper Bateman (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Cottonwood (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #81 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9631 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Ricky Heimuli (2010)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Brighton (Glendale, UT)

- National ranking: #71 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9658 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Jaxson Dart (2021)

- College: USC

- High school: Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

- National ranking: #68 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9695 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (QB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best places to retire in Utah

247Sports

#10: Lynn Katoa (2008)

- College: Colorado

- High school: Cottonwood (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #64 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.97 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9: John Martinez (2009)

- College: USC

- High school: Cottonwood (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #60 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9704 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Penei Sewell (2018)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Desert HIlls (Saint George, UT)

- National ranking: #57 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9709 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Xavier Su'a-Filo (2009)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Timpview (Provo, UT)

- National ranking: #43 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9774 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Porter Gustin (2015)

- College: USC

- High school: Salem Hills (Salem, UT)

- National ranking: #41 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

247Sports

#5: Jay Tufele (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: Bingham (South Jordan, UT)

- National ranking: #39 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9817 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Kingsley Suamataia (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Orem (Orem, UT)

- National ranking: #35 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9825 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Osa Masina (2015)

- College: USC

- High school: Brighton (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #33 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9858 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Noah Sewell (2020)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Orem (Orem, UT)

- National ranking: #13 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9935 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Haloti Ngata (2002)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Highland (Salt Lake City, UT)

- National ranking: #10 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9962 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Utah