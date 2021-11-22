ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Former MT Secretary of State Corey Stapleton begins new country music venture

By Victoria Hill
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaTLt_0d3oLnQ600

BILLINGS - From the Montana Secretary of State to a studio, Corey Stapleton is trading politics for lyrics.

“I always wanted to have a band and this was the year I decided I’m either going to do it or not,” Stapleton said.

At 54-years-old, he’s doing it, and he’s going straight to Music City. His first trip of many was this past March.

“It was encouraging, it was exciting, Nashville is such an amazing city, so it’s been a lot of fun,” he said.

The name of his band is Corey Stapleton and the Pretty Pirates,” and it not only features his name but is also a nod to his past.

“Since I was in the Navy, and I served as a naval officer, I’m very comfortable with the nautical theme,” Stapleton said.

He walked away from politics in January of 2021, but he feels this new experience behind the microphone is similar.

“I think they’re the same. I think music and whether you’re speaking into a microphone or singing into a microphone, if you have the courage to confront love, power, what you see that’s good or bad, it’s all kind of the same. I never held back on the senate floor, nor did I expect my opponents or anyone else to. And I’ve learned not to hold back in my music too. So, I think my music will actually evolve,” Stapleton said.

His first song, “Western Son,” was released on November 12.

The messages in his music come from life experiences.

“Montanans tend to be a little libertarian, we like to be left alone. In return, we leave other people alone, we’re not brash. You know, it doesn’t mean we’re not strong, we can be strong and still have manners.”

Looking ahead, Stapleton said a return to politics is uncertain.

For now, he’s scribbling down lyrics as they come, always planning for his next song.

“If I can accomplish anything through my music, it’s sort of bringing people together and we can be different, but we don’t have to be mean.”

Stapleton plans to release his next song in early December.

To listen to “Western Son,” visit coreystapleton.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Check out this rare cloud right here in Montana

Known as a "Horseshoe Cloud", conditions have to be just right for them to form. Sarah Tabor is an earth science teacher in Belgrade, MT who had the presence to shoot some pictures in the few minutes this cloud was visible between Livingston and Bozeman on Sunday, Nov. 14.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy