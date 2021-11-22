247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from West Virginia over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from West Virginia since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#10: Sean Martin (2020)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Bluefield (Bluefield, WV)

- National ranking: #518 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8767 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Billy Ross (2017)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Huntington (Huntington, WV)

- National ranking: #380 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.884 rating)

- Position ranking: #40 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Brenton Strange (2019)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Parkersburg (Parkersburg, WV)

- National ranking: #352 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8935 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#7: R.J. Coleman (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg, WV)

- National ranking: #148 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Aparkswv // Wikimedia Commons

#6: Josh Jenkins (2008)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Parkersburg (Parkersburg, WV)

- National ranking: #148 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9298 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

247Sports

#5: Dante Stills (2018)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Fairmont (Fairmont, WV)

- National ranking: #124 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9467 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Wyatt Milum (2021)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Spring Valley (Huntington, WV)

- National ranking: #108 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9508 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Doug Nester (2019)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Spring Valley (Huntington, WV)

- National ranking: #106 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9519 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Brandon Barrett (2004)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Martinsburg (Martinsburg, WV)

- National ranking: #43 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9823 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Darnell Wright (2019)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Huntington (Huntington, WV)

- National ranking: #10 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from West Virginia