College Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from West Virginia over the last 20 years

By Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from West Virginia since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNMcz_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#10: Sean Martin (2020)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Bluefield (Bluefield, WV)
- National ranking: #518 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8767 rating)
- Position ranking: #22 (SDE)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dvnk3_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#9: Billy Ross (2017)

- College: North Carolina
- High school: Huntington (Huntington, WV)
- National ranking: #380 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.884 rating)
- Position ranking: #40 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhrTP_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#8: Brenton Strange (2019)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Parkersburg (Parkersburg, WV)
- National ranking: #352 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8935 rating)
- Position ranking: #14 (TE)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBVl6_0d3oLjtC00
Ron Reiring // Flickr

#7: R.J. Coleman (2002)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg, WV)
- National ranking: #148 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (TE)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKOhl_0d3oLjtC00
Aparkswv // Wikimedia Commons

#6: Josh Jenkins (2008)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Parkersburg (Parkersburg, WV)
- National ranking: #148 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9298 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (OG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYLQC_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#5: Dante Stills (2018)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Fairmont (Fairmont, WV)
- National ranking: #124 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9467 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeKOj_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#4: Wyatt Milum (2021)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Spring Valley (Huntington, WV)
- National ranking: #108 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9508 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076dhE_0d3oLjtC00
247Sports

#3: Doug Nester (2019)

- College: Virginia Tech
- High school: Spring Valley (Huntington, WV)
- National ranking: #106 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9519 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (OG)
247Sports

#2: Brandon Barrett (2004)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Martinsburg (Martinsburg, WV)
- National ranking: #43 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9823 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (WR)
247Sports

#1: Darnell Wright (2019)

- College: Tennessee
- High school: Huntington (Huntington, WV)
- National ranking: #10 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
On3.com

Oregon climbs in AP, coaches polls

After its rivalry win over Oregon State Saturday, Oregon climbed slightly in both major polls. The Ducks are up to No. 10 on both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They jumped one spot in both polls after freefalling to No. 11 last week. There was plenty...
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
