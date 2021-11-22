ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated football recruits from South Dakota over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-rated football recruits from South Dakota over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from South Dakota since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPk87_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#10: Grant Treiber (2019)

- College: Iowa State
- High school: Lincoln (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #813 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8634 rating)
- Position ranking: #65 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWEVH_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#9: Blake Peterson (2019)

- College: Iowa State
- High school: Beresford (Beresford, SD)
- National ranking: #619 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8727 rating)
- Position ranking: #38 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Nash Hutmacher (2020)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Chamberlain (Chamberlain, SD)
- National ranking: #588 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8722 rating)
- Position ranking: #50 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSFDa_0d3oLi0T00
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#7: Riley Reiff (2008)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Parkston (Parkston, SD)
- National ranking: #579 in 2008 (3 stars, 0.8639 rating)
- Position ranking: #53 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiXQ7_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#6: Chase Mason (2021)

- College: not committed
- High school: Viborg - 01 (Viborg, SD)
- National ranking: #480 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8787 rating)
- Position ranking: #35 (QB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qpAX_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#5: Grant Schmidt (2015)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Roosevelt - 03 (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #469 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8727 rating)
- Position ranking: #51 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1WK9_0d3oLi0T00
Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#4: Derek Farniok (2011)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #456 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.866 rating)
- Position ranking: #46 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yr23d_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#3: Matt Farniok (2016)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #322 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.8934 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YK1p_0d3oLi0T00
247Sports

#2: Randolph Kpai (2021)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #255 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9079 rating)
- Position ranking: #30 (LB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9c3z_0d3oLi0T00
Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#1: Ryan Schuler (2003)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Washington (Sioux Falls, SD)
- National ranking: #151 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)
- Position ranking: #14 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

