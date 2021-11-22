ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Highest-rated football recruits from Wyoming over the last 20 years

By Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Wyoming since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8UQM_0d3oLh7k00
247Sports

#5: Andrew Johnson (2021)

- College: Wyoming
- High school: Cheyenne Central (Cheyenne, WY)
- National ranking: #2,064 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8153 rating)
- Position ranking: #160 (ATH)
Sesamehoneytart // Wikimedia Commons

#4: Drew Martinez (2010)

- College: Wyoming
- High school: Green River (Green River, WY)
- National ranking: #1,803 in 2010 (3 stars, 0.8111 rating)
- Position ranking: #220 (WR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3egc_0d3oLh7k00
Sesamehoneytart // Wikimedia Commons

#3: Clayton Kirven (2007)

- College: Wyoming
- High school: Buffalo (Buffalo, WY)
- National ranking: #1,147 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8111 rating)
- Position ranking: #100 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKTOz_0d3oLh7k00
247Sports

#2: Tevis Bartlett (2015)

- College: Washington
- High school: East (Cheyenne, WY)
- National ranking: #930 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8482 rating)
- Position ranking: #76 (ATH)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cqu9U_0d3oLh7k00
247Sports

#1: Taven Bryan (2014)

- College: Florida
- High school: Natrona County (Casper, WY)
- National ranking: #533 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8656 rating)
- Position ranking: #45 (OT)
