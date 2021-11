If Florida doesn’t beat FSU, this will be the last week anyone has to predict the outcome of a Gator game. I predicted UF would go 9-3. I’d be embarrassed, but none of the other 84,000 predictions I read had the Gators going worse than 7-5. And in a recent poll, none of the 7.75 billion people on Earth predicted Florida would ever give up 42 points in a half to Samford.

