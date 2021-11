Family safety platform Life360 announced that they are about to acquire tracker company Tile for $205 million, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. This deal is expected to create a cross-platform solution for families and individuals which will enable them to find people, pets, and things. Tile will be retaining its name and brand identity and the team will be remaining in their current places. Tile CEO CJ Prober will continue to lead the company while also joining the Life360 Board of Directors.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO