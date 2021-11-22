'Liverpool Have A Real Problem' - Gary Neville Questions Liverpool Despite Arsenal Win

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville still thinks Liverpool trail Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

This came after the Reds dismantled Arsenal quite brilliantly in a 4-0 win at Anfield, but Neville isn't quite convinced on the squad depth at Liverpool.

“I think it’s most difficult for Liverpool because they are so finely tuned. I think the other two have bigger squads and better squads.

“Liverpool, as I said earlier in the season, the best XI, that doesn’t change, but if two or three go missing, then it does cause a real problem."

Neville is echoing the thoughts of many fans who believe the squad needs investment - as we saw last season with Virgil Van Dijk's injury.

“What Liverpool will want is to be within a point or two, with four, five or six games to go.

“With that history and that tradition and Jurgen Klopp’s energy, I think then they will become really dangerous.

“But I think to get there will be a bigger struggle for them than it would be for Chelsea and City.”

Is Neville right?

