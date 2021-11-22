ONE GARDENER TO ANOTHER: Overwintering chrysanthemums for spring planting

Blueberries are a member of the Ericaceae family, also known as the Heath family, which also includes cranberries and huckleberries along with thousands of other flowering plants like rhododendron, azaleas and heather. Characteristics of this plant family often include tolerance to acidic soils and flowers that produce a berry. The blueberry shrub is a deciduous shrub and one of the few fruit crops native to North America, existing in the wild for thousands of years. Blueberries were commonly harvested, dried and stored by Native Americans, and the entire plant was said to be used for medicinal purposes. European colonists learned how to grow and care for blueberry plants from the Native Americans, but domesticated blueberries have only been grown since the early 1900s.

