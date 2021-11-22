ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at Keno Silver Project and $1.56 Million Warrant Exercise by Resource Investor Eric Sprott

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG | OTCQB:MMNGF) ('Metallic Minerals', or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 exploration programs at the Company's 100%-owned Keno Silver project, adjoining Alexco Resource's high-grade silver mines in the Keno Hill silver district of...

