Nevada State

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets - Kinsley Mountain Gold Project - Nevada

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce the completion of the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys and currently underway at its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project...

www.dallassun.com

