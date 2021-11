Atop a Paris car factory stands a conical wooden structure with stairs running around the outside. A spotlight picks out a woman dressed in brown sacking that leaves one of her breasts exposed. She picks her way slowly, painfully up the steps, sweating: a metal pole has been placed across her shoulders, at each end of which a rusty car door is suspended on ropes. Far below, opinion is divided on the performance. It is decadence. It is art. It is a strip show, taking far too long to get going. This last view, expressed in earthy terms by a group of disappointed workers, highlights the strange and fragile alliance – students, political radicals, trade unions – that forged a major 20th-century moment of protest: May ’68.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO