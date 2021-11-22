ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magna Terra Intersects Broad Zones of Alteration at Rattling Brook, Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has intersected broad zones (up to 95 metres true thickness) of sulfide (pyrite (‘Py') and arsenopyrite ('Aspy')) mineralization and alteration within and adjacent to the Apsy...

