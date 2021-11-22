Review – Playboi Carti Converted Red Rocks Under A Full Moon

Music should always be sacred to the artist. Unfortunately, financial success has proven the key to ownership in the aural world. Since the dawn of record pressing, major labels have sold ungodly fame in exchange for rights to a musician’s creations. For decades, rappers and producers haven’t bothered questioning the power dynamic that exists here. More recently, the aforementioned transaction has become more prevalent than ever, considering the exponential rise of streaming numbers by way of social media. While the record company’s grip on young artists has gotten tight, the contrary is also becoming prevalent — budding creators are realizing the importance of owning their own “masters.” Kent Washington III — a product of Olympic City — has not only come to this realization but fully executed an erasure and rebirth with a sole purpose in mind: making sure the music he creates is unequivocally his.

