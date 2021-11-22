Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals.
The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch sobbing in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury.
Still in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches.
"I'm happy with the performance of the whole team and the effort from all the players, especially Lionel Messi who helped us win the match," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Comments / 0