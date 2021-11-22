ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Key Player Statistics

By Neil Andrew
 7 days ago
Liverpool were in irresistible form on Saturday as they destroyed Arsenal 4-0 and we take a look at the key player statistics from the match.

The goals came from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino as the Reds kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

Player NameGoalsAssistsTotal ShotsShots On TargetTouchesNo of PressesNo of TacklesNo of InterceptionsxGoalsxAssistsPasses AttemptedPass Completion %No of Progressive CarriesNo of Successful Dribbles

Why Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino Are Missing From Liverpool’s Squad To Face Porto

Liverpool quartet Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino were all missing again from the Liverpool squad as they prepare to take on FC Porto on Wednesday. Manager Jurgen Klopp had hoped to have both Keita and Gomez back after the international break but it seems they need more time to recover from their respective hamstring and groin injuries.
5 Things We Learned From Liverpool vs FC Porto

Liverpool went into the Champions League fixture vs FC Porto, having already secured their advancement to the next round. The Portuguese side needed a result, especially if Atlético Madrid could beat AC Milan. The Reds started a much-changed side, but they still had the best on the field in Sadio...
Manchester City And Belgium Legend Kevin De Bruyne Admits He Is And His Family Are Liverpool Fans

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne states that he and his family were Liverpool fans when he was growing up and he idolised Michael Owen. Speaking in a quick fire question interview, the Belgian states that his favourite player growing up was Liverpool's Michael Owen. He also went on to talk about the similarities to the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker.
