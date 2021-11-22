ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) successfully eradicated 85% of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication methodology, TNF-α was eliminated through exposure to tuned...

MedicalXpress

New framework for analyzing Alzheimer's disease identifies not one form, but three

According to the commonly accepted model, Alzheimer's disease is characterized by an ineluctable sequence, from the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain to dementia resulting from neurodegeneration. While this deterministic sequence is sometimes true, it does not seem to be the case for all patients. Moreover, the disappointing results of recently marketed drugs have highlighted the need to reconsider this disease, which affects nearly 10 million people in Europe. A European consortium of physicians and scientists, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), in Switzerland, which also includes INSERM in France, has analyzed the data presented in nearly 200 previously published studies. Far from being a monolithic disease where the same causes produce the same effects, this analysis proposes a categorisation of patients into three groups, each with its own dynamics. In addition, the research team calls for an increased effort to screen people at risk, in order to implement preventive measures as early as possible. This work, to be read in the journal Nature Reviews Neuroscience, proposes a profound paradigm shift in the way Alzheimer's disease is understood.
Lou Gehrig
MedicalXpress

Mutant mice breakthrough finds probable cause of Alzheimer's disease

A team of WA researchers may have discovered a cheap, revolutionary treatment for Alzheimer's disease—and the key is a body part you may not expect. Dementia is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death for women, according to Dementia Australia. Of around 472,000...
Medscape News

I Forget Names All the Time: Could This Be Alzheimer's Disease?

I have reached the age where I place items in special locations throughout the house, believing I will easily remember where I put them. Unfortunately, I do not remember where the items are located, which is incredibly stressful to me, especially on days when time is tight. I am also...
WDAM-TV

New brain scan improves diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. This disease robs you of your memory, thinking, and time. With more than six million Americans living with this disease, and 57,000 people in Mississippi suffering from this type of dementia, WDAM wanted to help. We sat down with...
Medscape News

Gum Disease Bacteria a New Treatment Target for Alzheimer's?

An oral, experimental medication that targets the bacteria that causes gum disease may offer a "new treatment paradigm" for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), new research suggests. Results from the phase 2/3 GAIN trial of atuzaginstat (Cortexyme Inc), which targets the gum bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg), suggest the pathogen...
Nature.com

Two-faced behavior of microglia in Alzheimer's disease

Microglia form barriers that attenuate the propagation of amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's disease. d'Errico et al. have uncovered a paradoxical ability of microglia to spread amyloid plaques, which depends on the transcription factor IRF8. Here, we highlight the contexts in which this may happen and discuss outstanding questions. A traditional...
WNEM

Local expert studies Alzheimer’s, disease prevention

November is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and more than 6 million Americans struggle with the disease. Despite the millions raised for research and therapy, so much is still unknown. "There are lot of people that are unaware, that think it's a natural part of aging. Alzheimer's is actually associated with unhealthy...
Discover Mag

A Personal Glimpse at Living With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease

This story is the third in a three-part series about early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Read part 1 here and part 2 here. Anitra Mostacero was an over-achiever. She joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and rose the ranks to become a Senior Master Sergeant. Along the way, she earned a bachelor’s degree, an MBA and several certifications.
natureworldnews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease Vaccine? Antibody Experiment in Mice Could Lead to this Breakthrough

Scientists from UK and Germany had discovered a new approach in not just treating Alzheimer's disease - the leading cause of dementia - but also generating vaccine from it. The novel method for treatment has shown success in reducing symptoms of the disease using mouse models. Both the antibody-based treatment and the protein-based vaccine exhibited promising results, although it is unclear if the vaccination works on humans.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new biomarker of Alzheimer's disease

A study of large-scale functional brain network organization and educational history, led by researchers at the Center for Vital Longevity (CVL), has identified a new biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published online this week in Nature Aging, describe how declines in a measure of brain network organization precede cognitive impairment in older adults. Researchers also found that brain network declines are greater among individuals without a college education, suggesting that there are aspects of an individual's environment that may accelerate brain aging.
Neuroscience News

Disrupted Circadian Regulation of Cognition in Alzheimer’s Disease

Summary: Amyloid-beta accumulation in the brain may contribute to deficits in circadian regulation of learning and memory during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Circadian dysfunction linked to Alzheimer’s disease is known to disrupt sleep and daily activity patterns. New research in a mouse model of the disease suggests beta-amyloid buildup in the brain, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, could also contribute to deficits in circadian regulation of learning and memory early in the disease process.
verywellhealth.com

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease: What’s the Connection?

Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease are both neurological conditions caused by neurodegeneration (gradual damage to brain cells). Like other progressive brain diseases, they are associated with a buildup of certain proteins in the brain. Each of these conditions has its own set of symptoms and a specific type of protein accumulation in certain locations of the brain.
IFLScience

Nasal Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease Set To Begin Phase I Trial

As Benjamin Franklin once famously quoted, only two things in this world are certain: death and taxes. Well, we might not be able to do much about the taxes part (not without a Twitter poll, at any rate), but humans have gotten pretty good at staving off death over the past century or so. But with extended lifespans come other issues, like dementia – the cognitive degenerative syndrome currently affecting around 9 million Americans.
ScienceBlog.com

The power of sleep in Alzheimer’s disease

There is a well-known connection between sleep disruption and risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Multiple studies in humans and mouse models indicate that sleep disruptions raise the risk of AD by increasing the accumulation of disease-relevant proteins such as amyloid-beta (A-beta) in the brain. The lab of Dr. Jeannie Chin...
