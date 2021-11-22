Most children today are not learning gratitude

To reference Pontus Pilate’s most famous statement, “What is the truth?” With all the confusion and misinformation running rampant in the world today, we all need to seek the truth. One of the motivating factors in seeking the truth is concern for our children and grandchildren. Two items of concern I have is the push for accepting all the LBGTQ+ lifestyles. Our founding fathers, who handed down to us the greatest form of government known in human history, knew and espoused that it would only last with a moral and just society. Where have all the morals gone? Ask yourself, why are there books targeted to pre-teens and teens promoting this lifestyle in the public library? Teachers have told me they have had a good week because they haven’t been threatened or assaulted this week, also they have to continually defend the homosexual students. Homosexuality has been around throughout history, but there was a moral standard that kept society cohesive.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO