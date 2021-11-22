Turkey Day 5K set to return in person

Before residents gobble until they wobble Thanksgiving Day, they can participate in the city’s annual Turkey Day 5K run this year, which is being hosted in person after a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The 5K run will begin rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, followed by a costume contest and a 1-mile fun run at 9:30 on the east end of Norman High School’s football stadium, off Pickard Avenue just north of West Main Street.

Registration is $35 for the 5K and $30 for the fun run up to 8:25 a.m. the day of the event, with proceeds benefiting Norman’s Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Now in its ninth year, the run started after the tornadoes that hit Norman and Moore in May 2013. Following the tragedy in Moore, Liz Barfield, Kyle Meek, Shaun Mendez and Chris Crow came together and founded the family-friendly run to support long-term recovery in Norman and Moore.

Barfield, the Turkey Day 5K vice president, said the first event — planned in three months — drew 400 runners and $5,600 in donations.

Since then, the run has brought up to 700 runners annually with up to $10,000 raised a year since then for various nonprofits, including Cleveland County’s Habitat for Humanity, the United Way and the Serve More Center in Moore.

Last year, Barfield said the virtual event had a small turnout, with proceeds going toward Christmas gifts for families in need. This year, the six-person committee is expecting at least 600 runners.

The run is typically the second largest in Norman, behind the Brookhaven Run over Labor Day weekend, she said. However, it’s likely the largest this year, since the Brookhaven Run was canceled.

“We’re very thankful to be back in person this year,” she said.

Barfield said BBBS was selected this year because of its mission to help children ages 6 to 18.

“We really wanted to help kids as much as possible,” Barfield said. “Helping build a better community is what we’re here for, so we felt like that was a great organization to help this year. They make a great impact in our community, as well. We want to help them do that.”

She said costumes are strongly encouraged at the run — organizers have seen some creative ones in past years, including turkeys, hot dogs, chickens, pilgrims, planets, parts of the Thanksgiving meal and undersea-themed outfits.

Costumed runners who want to participate in the contest can gather after the 5K and before the fun run for judging.

Barfield said the committee has gotten a positive reaction from the community and was asked by residents to return in person.

“People really wanted us to have the run,” she said. “We want to give people what they want in the community. People wanted to run, and we’re happy to have them participate. It’s a family tradition for those doing it so many years.”

Barfield said run organizers are excited to carry on the Turkey Day 5K tradition and have the opportunity to make a difference in residents’ lives.

She said the run is a great way for residents to feel good about giving back to the community before they eat their Thanksgiving meals.

“Now we’re honored and thrilled to be a part of something that people want us to continue doing in our community,” she said. “We’re already gearing up for Year 10. We have big plans for our anniversary. We’re happy to get through Year 9 and have a successful run and move on to Year 10, too, and beyond.”

Registration the day of the race can be done on the east side of NHS, close to the weight room or football field entrance.

Advance registration be found at turkeyday5Krun.com.

Runners can pick up race packets from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at OK Runner, 3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100 in Norman.

Masks are encouraged, and all staff members will wear masks. Runners also will be spaced out at the starting line. Friendly dogs on leashes and strollers are allowed.

While the run is noncompetitive and runners are allowed to walk, the top three male and female finishers will receive prizes. However, everyone will receive a finisher medal and a long-sleeved tech shirt.