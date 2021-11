OPERATION DEER CAMP 1

On Sunday, Michigan State troopers from the Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant Posts held “Operation Deer Camp.”

They teamed up with the DNR to patrol M-115 in Wexford and Osceola County.

Troopers said their goal was to promote safe driving.

“Operation Deer Camp” led to 146 traffic stops, 63 citations, 97 verbal warnings, 3 misdemeanor arrests, 2 felony arrests, and 5 deer inspected.