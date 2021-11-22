Get the Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set for only $30

Have you heard of The Pioneer Woman? If you're a fan of Food Network programming, then you've likely stumbled across her cooking series of the same name, which debuted a decade ago (via IMDb). Also known by her actual name, Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman is a former city dweller. She attended college in Los Angeles, California but fell in love with a cattle rancher and moved with him to a working ranch in her home state of Oklahoma (via KJRH News). After starting a wildly popular blog about cooking and life on the couple's 433,000-acre ranch, Drummond built a culinary empire that expanded to include cookbooks, a memoir, and her ongoing Food Network show (via Food Network).
