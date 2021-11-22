ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant Marries Gus Gazda After Welcoming 1st Child

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Nilsa and Gus with their baby insetted. Courtesy of Nilsa Prowant/Instagram (2)

Next chapter! Floribama Shore‘s Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda are married after becoming parents in May.

“Mr & Mrs Gazda,” the bride, 27, captioned a Sunday, November 21, Instagram photo with her groom at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort in Florida.

The MTV personality, 27, hinted at her wedding preparations via social media leading up to the big day, teasing alongside a playful selfie earlier this month, “Bachelorette trip is off to a great start.”

Prowant and Gazda made their relationship Instagram official in November 2019. The following year, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting a child shortly before revealing the little one’s sex.

“Our faces say it all! I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” the reality star captioned the social media upload in December 2020, paying tribute to her late father, who died four months prior, while looking forward to welcoming her baby boy.

Gazda popped the question in January and their son arrived four months later.

“He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed,” Prowant gushed in May, sharing the first snaps of baby Gray Allen. “Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨.”

Transitioning into parenthood wasn’t a simple task. In September, the Florida native opened up about the side of being a mom that not everyone sees, including her battle with postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I really look up to the moms on Jersey Shore because I know a couple of them have struggled with it,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “They’ve given me some really good advice and I know that if they can get through it, I can get through it.”

For Prowant, being a mom has been “enjoyable and rewarding,” but also “one of the hardest things” she’s experienced. “Motherhood is hard, but [I’ll] get through it,” she told Us. “I would suffer from postpartum depression every single day of my life if it means I get to have my son.”

Prowant pushed through 31 hours of labor when Gray arrived. “He didn’t want to come out,” she joked in September. “He loved being up in there. He was super cozy, and I ended up having to have a C-section. It was a really hard labor, but I know other moms have it worse and we’re happy. We’re healthy. I’m grateful.”

Related
E! News

Married at First Sight's Gil and Myrla Break Up 14 Days After Decision Day

Watch: "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela. So much for a happy ending. Just last week, Married at First Sight fans watched two couples make the decision to stay married on the show's season finale. But on the reunion show, which kicked off Nov. 17, one duo decided to completely change direction. While speaking with host Kevin Frazier, Gil and Myrla confirmed that they had recently broken up.
E! News

Jimmie Allen’s Wife Alexis Says She Was “Turned Away By Hospital” As Their 2 Babies Battle Illness

Watch: Jimmie Allen's 2 Babies "Turned Away" by Hospital. Alexis Allen is thanking fans for their support during a difficult time. Over the weekend, the wife of country music superstar Jimmie Allen took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's two children, 5-week-old Zara and 20-month-old Naomi, are both sick and in the midst of battling undisclosed illnesses. E! News has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Jersey Shore' Star's New Relationship 'On the Rocks' After Engagement

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's engagement to fiancée Saffire Matos has been "on the rocks for the past few weeks," after the reality personality popped the question this summer, an insider told InTouch Weekly Monday. While the two "get into fights like normal couples" do, sometimes those arguments get "really bad," the source continued, which leads to the two separating and spending time apart.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Are Emma Roberts and Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Still Together After Welcoming Baby No. 1? See Breakup Clues

Wait a minute … are Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund still together? Since their romance began in March 2019, the Scream Queens actress and the Tron actor shared a number of milestones together, including welcoming son Rhodes Robert in December 2020. However, fans are concerned the A-list couple may have called it quits. To see all the breakup clues, keep reading.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio Tells Haters to ‘Leave’ After Announcing Pregnancy Post-Split

Haters gonna hate — but Juliana Custodio is letting them know they can do it somewhere other than her Instagram comments. Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 90 Day Fiancé star, 23, is expecting her first child with her mysterious new beau, who lists his name as Ben Obscura on Instagram. The baby news came one month after Custodio announced her split from estranged husband Michael Jessen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

