Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week!

By Cody Taylor
NewsChannel 36
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright WENY News. All rights...

www.weny.com

Related
Wicked Local

The Mansfield Pet of the Week is Maze

Maze is a short hair female who came to the shelter as a stray, so the shelter does not know her background or age, but she looks younger rather than older. Maze doesn’t like other cats, otherwise, she is a friendly girl. Maze is quiet and a bit shy, so she would do best in a quiet home. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org.
MANSFIELD, MA
everythingsouthcity.com

Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Bob Marley

South San Francisco, November 17, 2021 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. In honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet month, allow us to present Bob Marley, a senior gentleman ready for a new home. Bob Marley is no wishy-washy cat. He knows exactly what he wants and doesn’t want. Bob Marley is an eight-year-old neutered male cat who wants an oh-so snuggly bed and a serene home without children or other pets. He’s definitely on the shy side, but underneath his apprehensiveness is a lovely and sweet cat searching for the feline version Hygge, the Danish concept of supreme coziness and contentment. Are you ready to add a mature and gentle moggy to your home? Ask for Bob Marley ID# A554878.
PETS
The Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Aiken SPCA shines spotlight on Joanne Martin for her dedication to helping homeless pets

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare would like to recognize Joanne Martin as the Volunteer Spotlight of the month for November 2021. Martin joined the volunteer team in September 2020 just a few months after moving to Aiken from Rochester, Minnesota. She was particularly interested in helping the shelter dogs through the SPCA’s Phideaux University Program, which is a part of a volunteer program that focuses on supporting the homeless dogs who are waiting for their forever family.
AIKEN, SC
republictimes.net

Percy | Pet of the Week

Hey everyone! My name is Percy! I am a handsome and sweet guy. I love the ladies! Every weekend I go a foster home and my foster says I do very well and have great house manners. I love running around the yard and playing ball. I enjoy going on trips to get a yummy cheeseburger or some ice cream. I am crate trained and walk well on a leash. Come see me today!
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Shnookums

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Shnookums from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. She has been waiting 200 days for her people! This special girl is playful, energetic, and loyal as can be. Her hobbies include splashing in the pool, keeping Woods’ lizard population under control, and doing “zoomies.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
longisland.com

Suffolk County SPCA Offers Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips

The holiday season is fast approaching. As you prepare for the first family feast of the season, the Suffolk County SPCA asks that you remember your pets in the preparation of these festivities. Avoid feeding your pet table scraps--as this may cause at a minimum weight gain, and we all...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WMDT.com

Brandywine Valley SPCA holds potluck for shelter pets

DELAWARE – Brandywine Valley SPCA hosted a potluck to bring a Thanksgiving meal for the sheltered pets. Volunteers prepared and served pet friendly holiday meals for all the cats and dogs. We’re told all the food was vet approved and they had turkey, tuna, veggies, and pumpkin. We want to...
PETS
Springfield News Sun

Clark County Pet of the Week

Wizard is a 55 lb. Pit Mix who is looking for a new home. He is fun, playful, loving, gets along with other dogs and does good around children. This week his adoption fee is $22, as he is the Pet of the Week. Adoption fee includes her vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Wizard is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
CBS Chicago

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Ariel

CHICAGO (CBS)– Ariel is the PAWS Dog of the Week. The 2-year-old is a certified chiller. Napping is her pastime- you catch her on her bed, on the floor, or on the couch dozing off. She thrives off cuddles, belly rubs and receiving pets. A fast learner, she is very responsive to rewards and is already working on her training. She is shy meeting new people, but warms up with time. Ariel can be nervous on walks, so she is looking for a quiet home and neighborhood, with kids ages 12 or older, and a family that is willing to take things slow while...
CHICAGO, IL

