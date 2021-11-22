SPCA Pet of the Week!

CHICAGO (CBS)– Ariel is the PAWS Dog of the Week. The 2-year-old is a certified chiller. Napping is her pastime- you catch her on her bed, on the floor, or on the couch dozing off. She thrives off cuddles, belly rubs and receiving pets. A fast learner, she is very responsive to rewards and is already working on her training. She is shy meeting new people, but warms up with time. Ariel can be nervous on walks, so she is looking for a quiet home and neighborhood, with kids ages 12 or older, and a family that is willing to take things slow while...

