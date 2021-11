If you have ever felt particularly attacked after reading a negative review concerning a book you love, welcome to the club. While it is pretty understandable that writers can see bad reviews as a personal attack – less acceptable, perhaps, to act on it, as liking things is so particular to each person’s taste – it is also true that the relationships we create with the books we read may get us a bit inflamed when someone starts dissing on one of our favourites. But have you ever had a review actually change your mind?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO