Lightning’s Point out indefinitely with upper-body injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning star center Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion Lightning announced the news during the first period Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.

Point appeared to favor his left shoulder-arm after crashing hard into to the end boards after being tripped in the third period of Saturday’s 5-3 loss to New Jersey. He hit the crossbar on the ensuing penalty shot and was able to finish the game.

Minnesota played Sunday without captain Jared Spurgeon. The defenseman left with a lower-body injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Florida.

