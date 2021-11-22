Boy, 13, dies in Florida teenager knife fight; 4 others hurt

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy died and four others were stabbed during a knife fight among a group of Florida teenagers.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Sunday the fight involved at least nine boys between the ages of 10 and 17. No arrests had been made by Sunday afternoon.

The melee started when one group of boys came to a home in Orange Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and challenged two boys inside the house to fight, Cook said.

The boys inside called friends as reinforcements and the fight began. The sheriff said the 13-year-old who died was among those outside the house.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.