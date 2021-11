If Rick Hanson had his way, every Saturday would be Small Business Saturday!. "Shopping small businesses supports the local economy, providing jobs and keeping more dollars inside the community. When we have profits – those dollars are re-invested back into the community through additional jobs, modernization, expansion and contributions," said Hanson, the president and CEO of S.M. Hanson Music, 335 S. Clark Street. "Small Business Saturday should be every Saturday."

