ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sudan's reinstated premier says government to be independent

SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan's reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country's top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month. In...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

What reinstating Sudan’s prime minister means for the country

The reinstatement of Sudan’s prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Person
Abu Bakr
WEKU

Sudan's military has agreed to reinstate the nation's ousted prime minister

CAIRO — Sudan's military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month. According to the deal, signed Sunday, the military will also release government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup. The country's top general, Abdel...
WORLD
BBC

Sudan's military reinstates ousted civilian PM Hamdok

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been reinstated following last month's coup when he was put under house arrest. He has appeared on TV to sign a new power-sharing agreement with coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan amid continuing mass protests. But the civilian coalition that nominated Mr Hamdok...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan Military Reinstates Deposed Leader

Sudan's military Sunday reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead a civilian government of technocrats after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by his overthrow. Civilian and military leaders said government officials and politicians arrested since the coup in late October will be released as part of the deal between the military and political parties, including the largest Umma Party.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khartoum#Ap#Al Jazeera#English#Cabinet#Sudanese
wwno.org

Sudan's civilian prime minister has been reinstated, but the protests aren't over yet

A month after a coup ousted civilian leaders in Sudan, protesters demanded a return to civilian rule. And the military seems to be walking back its power grab. The military has reinstated the civilian prime minister, but as recently as today the streets were once again filled with protesters calling on the military to stop its involvement in running the country.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Ethiopia to US: Stop spreading ‘false information’ about war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Thursday warned the United States against “spreading false information” as fighting in the country’s yearlong war draws closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, while thousands protested outside the U.S. and British embassies. Ethiopia’s war is not only against forces from the country’s Tigray...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Constitution
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
AFP

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels blamed for massacres in the region, sources told AFP on Sunday. The deadliest of scores of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been blamed for dozens of attacks. "President (Felix) Tshisekedi has already raised the option of allowing Ugandan troops to enter Congolese territory to chase ADF terrorists together with" UN troops, a presidential adviser told AFP on condition of anonymity. "But Ugandan troops will not cross the border tonight or tomorrow. All procedures must first be respected, especially with respect to parliament and the DR Congo military command," he said.
POLITICS
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy