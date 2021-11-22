ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FOX 11's Pete Petoniak hospitalized for COVID-19

By FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- You may have noticed an absent face from the Good Day Wisconsin team recently. FOX 11 meteorologist Pete Petoniak has tested positive...

fox11online.com

Comments / 7

Barb Degard
6d ago

fully vaccinated and in the hospital with covid. I believe we are being lied to. If you get the covid vaccine you won't catch the covid, lie. If you get the vaccine you won't end up in the hospital, lie. if you get the vaccine you can't spread it, lie. If you get the vaccine you won't have to wear a mask,lie. If you get the vaccine you won't die,lie. The news media needs to stop supporting and spreading these lies. I pray Pete recovers quickly. I pray his family is doing ok.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Coronavirus variants: Here's what we know

(CNN) — Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, is also the quickest to be labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because of its seemingly fast spread in South Africa and its many troubling mutations. Its emergence has already led to travel restrictions, high-level government meetings and promises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

WHO warns omicron poses 'very high' global risk as variant spreads

LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant that has sparked worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead. As cases of the variant are confirmed around the world, an...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
CBS News

Omicron COVID variant: "Reason to be worried," but South African scientists feel punished for their good work

Durban, South Africa — The Omicron variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to at least 14 countries. Some experts believe it's likely already reached the U.S., but as governments including America's race to impose travel restrictions, scientists are racing to figure out how much more dangerous than previous strains this mutated virus really is.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Covid 19#Fox 11
ABC News

Key moments since Jussie Smollett reported Chicago attack

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett goes to trial Monday on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in the story:. Jan. 22, 2019. — Smollett receives...
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Couple who traveled to South Africa arrested for 'fleeing' Amsterdam quarantine hotel

(CNN) — Dutch police said on Sunday, November 28 that they arrested a married couple who had "fled" from a mandatory government-ordered quarantine. The pair, who AFP identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday from South Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified and detected last week.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy