ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sooners in the NFL: Week 11

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 6 days ago

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 11 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, every game is crucial down the stretch as they battle amongst the jumble of teams in the running for the final couple of playoff wild card spots.

On Sunday, the Eagles welcomed in one of the other teams they are jockeying with for said playoff spots in the 5-4 New Orleans Saints.

On a day where the passing game was decent, the rushing attack for Philadelphia was tremendous, going for 242 yards and three scores as a team.

69 of those yards along with all three touchdowns came on the legs of Hurts, who continues to hurt opposing defenses with his legs just as he did as a Sooner in Norman.

The former Heisman runner-up also completed 13 of his 24 passes for 147 yards without a turnover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZPl9_0d3oFajP00
Jalen Hurts Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After just a 2-4 start to his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Eagles, Hurts has officially hit his stride in the last month.

Dating back to Oct. 31st, Philadelphia has scored 44, 24, 30 and now 40 points in four games and have won three of them including back-to-back impressive outings against the Denver Broncos and the Saints.

The Eagles’ 40-29 win over New Orleans on Sunday got them back to just one game below .500 on the season at 5-6 and only two wins behind the first-place Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

The fifth win of the season also moved Philadelphia to within a half-game of a playoff spot with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

According to NFL research, Hurts (23 years, 106 days) is the second-youngest NFL quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a game, training only Cam Newton (22 years, 207 days). Hurts also has four career games with at least two rushing TDs, which ties Newton for the most by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons in the Super Bowl era.

Next up for Hurts and the Eagles will be a trip to the Meadowlands to do battle with the division-rival New York Giants at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 11:

Arizona Cardinals

(23-13 W at Seattle)

  • QB Kyler Murray: DNP (Inactive)
  • DL Jordan Phillips: 1 assisted tackle, played 25 of 49 defensive snaps

Baltimore Ravens

(16-13 W at Chicago)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 8 receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards, longest reception 16 yards, played 58 of 81 offensive snaps
  • WR Marquise Brown: DNP (Inactive)
  • OT Adrian Ealy: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard, played all 81 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps

Buffalo Bills

(41-15 L vs Indianapolis)

  • OT Cody Ford: Received start at right guard, played all 56 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps
  • OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle, played all 56 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

Chicago Bears

(16-13 L vs Baltimore)

  • RB Damien Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(32-13 W at Las Vegas)

  • LB Jordan Evans: DNP (IR List)
  • RB Joe Mixon: 30 rushes for 123 yards, longest rush 20 yards, 2 touchdowns, played 53 of 74 offensive snaps
  • RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 3 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 18 yards, longest reception 9 yards, played 11 of 74 offensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps

Cleveland Browns

(13-10 W vs Detroit)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, longest pass 37 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 4 rushes for 9 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(19-9 L at Kansas City)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 3 receptions on 4 targets for 14 yards, longest reception 8 yards, played 36 of 67 offensive snaps
  • DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(13-10 L at Cleveland)

  • CB Parnell Motley: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(19-9 W vs Dallas)

Oklahoma Softball Releases Full 2022 Schedule

  • TE Blake Bell: 1 reception on 1 target for 8 yards, played 23 of 68 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps
  • OT Orlando Brown: Received start at left tackle, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps
  • C Creed Humphrey: Received start at center, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps
  • LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(32-13 L vs Cincinnati)

  • WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(41-37 W vs Pittsburgh)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: Received start at linebacker, played 15 of 69 defensive snaps

Los Angeles Rams

(Bye Week)

  • OT Bobby Evans:
  • LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Minnesota Vikings

(34-31 W vs Green Bay)

  • WR Dede Westbrook: 1 reception on 2 targets for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 8 yards, 1 fair catch, 1 fumble, played 11 of 70 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps

New England Patriots

(25-0 W at Atlanta on Thursday Night)

  • DE Ronnie Perkins: DNP (Inactive)
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 69 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 6 yards, played 22 of 64 offensive snaps

New Orleans Saints

(40-29 L at Philadelphia)

  • WR Kenny Stills: Started at wide receiver but received no targets, played 26 of 65 offensive snaps

New York Giants

(30-10 L at Tampa Bay on Monday Night)

  • WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(24-17 L vs Miami)

  • OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(40-29 W vs New Orleans)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards, longest pass 33 yards, 18 rushes for 69 yards, longest rush 24 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
  • OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle, played all 78 offensive snaps

Pittsburgh Steelers

(41-37 L at LA Chargers)

  • DB Tre Norwood: 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 7 combined tackles, played all 76 defensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps

San Francisco 49ers

(30-10 W at Jacksonville)

  • RB Trey Sermon: 10 rushes for 32 yards, longest rush 12 yards, played 24 of 69 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps
  • S Tony Jefferson: DNP
  • OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle, 0 receptions on 1 target, played 62 of 69 offensive snaps

Seattle Seahawks

(23-13 L vs Arizona)

  • CB Tre Brown: 1 solo tackle, played 23 of 83 defensive snaps

Tennessee Titans

(22-13 L vs Houston)

  • DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)
  • RB Adrian Peterson: 9 rushes for 40 yards, longest rush 16 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 4 yards, played 15 of 81 offensive snaps

Washington Football Team

(27-21 W at Carolina)

  • P Tress Way: 3 punts for 139 yards, 46.3 yards per punt, 1 punt inside the 20, longest punt 56 yards, served as holder on 5 snaps

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Jets#American Football#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Eagles#Hurts#The Denver Broncos#Newton
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
Daily Nebraskan

Huskers in the NFL: Week Ten

Week Ten in the NFL was headlined by the Detroit Lions, a team that didn’t lose its game against the Steelers. That being said, the Lions didn’t manage their first win either. They had an overtime tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers that finished with both teams at 16. The overtime between the Lions and the Steelers was highlighted by one missed field goal and two fumbles that would ultimately lead to the final result.
NFL
247Sports

Tre'Davious White injury update: Buffalo Bills CB suffers season-ending ACL tear

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win against the New Orleans Saints. He underwent further tests Friday and those determined that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills confirmed. Afterward, Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley reacts to the firing of Jason Garrett

The New York Giants are quickly approaching a division game with the Eagles, but the biggest story right now is still the changes in the organization. Jason Garrett is out as offensive coordinator, and the reactions have been trickling in. The Giants haven’t yet announced who will call plays in place of Garrett, but various members of the organization have given their remarks about the firing this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Postgame Blitz: NFL Week 10

The following are highlights from around the NFL, individual and otherwise, from Week 10 action. — Josh Allen, Bills, went 21 of 28 for 366 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's 45-17 win over the Jets. — Dak Prescott, Cowboys, went 24 of 31 for 296 yards and two touchdowns...
NFL
texastech.com

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 10

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 10, Nov. 11-15 On NFL Rosters: 18. Tweet of the Week: Mahomes gets back on track. Anderson was inactive in the Eagles' 30-13 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs New Orleans. Danny Amendola – WR,...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Regular readers of the NFL Power Rankings know that we like to look ahead to future events while putting teams in order. This week is no different, as we’re using this space to have our NFL Nation reporters pick the one remaining game on the schedule of the team they cover that is the most important. (Well, some picked two, but we digress.)
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 11: Picks and preview

Former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle was a big fan of competitive balance, so much so that his nickname was “Parity Pete.” Rozelle died in 1996, but he would be thrilled with the state of the league in 2021. Thirteen of the league’s 32 teams have either four or five wins through 10 weeks, and every team has at least two losses. Week 10 alone saw the lowly Football Team beat the defending champion Buccaneers, the scuffling 49ers dominate the Rams and Odell Beckham Jr., Miami throttle AFC North-leading Baltimore, Carolina and a returning Cam Newton bury the Cardinals, and in perhaps the most surreal outcome of the week, the winless Lions remain winless…by tying the Steelers. Those results aside, the Patriots look ascendant in the AFC, the Bills and Cowboys reasserted themselves, and the Chiefs may finally have solved their offensive woes. What surprises will Week 11 hold? Let’s find out, and get to the games.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting breakdown: Week 11

Lions (0-8-1) at Browns (5-5) Analysis: The Lions are coming off a solid effort on defense in last week’s 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh. The Browns are coming off a 45-7 beatdown by the Patriots in New England, where they were outplayed on both sides of the ball. I don’t have a solid opinion for either side, but I lean to the under, as Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield is not 100 percent.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 11 NFL Survivor Rankings

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. Week 10 was another rough week for many in Survivor Pools. If you are still alive, consider yourself in great shape. On to Week 11. Detroit Lions (+450) vs. Cleveland Browns (-625)
NFL
Texas Sports

Longhorns in the NFL: Week 11

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2021 season continued last week and with more than two dozen former Texas Football in action. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during week 11 of the season, including a 100-yard receiving day for Marquise Goodwin and Colt McCoy passing for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns:
NFL
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy