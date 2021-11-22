Sooners in the NFL: Week 11

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 11 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, every game is crucial down the stretch as they battle amongst the jumble of teams in the running for the final couple of playoff wild card spots.

On Sunday, the Eagles welcomed in one of the other teams they are jockeying with for said playoff spots in the 5-4 New Orleans Saints.

On a day where the passing game was decent, the rushing attack for Philadelphia was tremendous, going for 242 yards and three scores as a team.

69 of those yards along with all three touchdowns came on the legs of Hurts, who continues to hurt opposing defenses with his legs just as he did as a Sooner in Norman.

The former Heisman runner-up also completed 13 of his 24 passes for 147 yards without a turnover.

Jalen Hurts Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After just a 2-4 start to his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Eagles, Hurts has officially hit his stride in the last month.

Dating back to Oct. 31st, Philadelphia has scored 44, 24, 30 and now 40 points in four games and have won three of them including back-to-back impressive outings against the Denver Broncos and the Saints.

The Eagles’ 40-29 win over New Orleans on Sunday got them back to just one game below .500 on the season at 5-6 and only two wins behind the first-place Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

The fifth win of the season also moved Philadelphia to within a half-game of a playoff spot with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

According to NFL research, Hurts (23 years, 106 days) is the second-youngest NFL quarterback to rush for three touchdowns in a game, training only Cam Newton (22 years, 207 days). Hurts also has four career games with at least two rushing TDs, which ties Newton for the most by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons in the Super Bowl era.

Next up for Hurts and the Eagles will be a trip to the Meadowlands to do battle with the division-rival New York Giants at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 11:

Arizona Cardinals

(23-13 W at Seattle)

QB Kyler Murray : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) DL Jordan Phillips: 1 assisted tackle, played 25 of 49 defensive snaps

Baltimore Ravens

(16-13 W at Chicago)

TE Mark Andrews : 8 receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards, longest reception 16 yards, played 58 of 81 offensive snaps

: 8 receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards, longest reception 16 yards, played 58 of 81 offensive snaps WR Marquise Brown : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard, played all 81 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps

Buffalo Bills

(41-15 L vs Indianapolis)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard, played all 56 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

: Received start at right guard, played all 56 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle, played all 56 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps

Chicago Bears

(16-13 L vs Baltimore)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(32-13 W at Las Vegas)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 30 rushes for 123 yards, longest rush 20 yards, 2 touchdowns, played 53 of 74 offensive snaps

: 30 rushes for 123 yards, longest rush 20 yards, 2 touchdowns, played 53 of 74 offensive snaps RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 3 yards, 3 receptions on 3 targets for 18 yards, longest reception 9 yards, played 11 of 74 offensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps

Cleveland Browns

(13-10 W vs Detroit)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, longest pass 37 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 4 rushes for 9 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(19-9 L at Kansas City)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 3 receptions on 4 targets for 14 yards, longest reception 8 yards, played 36 of 67 offensive snaps

: 3 receptions on 4 targets for 14 yards, longest reception 8 yards, played 36 of 67 offensive snaps DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(13-10 L at Cleveland)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(19-9 W vs Dallas)

TE Blake Bell : 1 reception on 1 target for 8 yards, played 23 of 68 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

: 1 reception on 1 target for 8 yards, played 23 of 68 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps

: Received start at left tackle, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps

: Received start at center, played all 68 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(32-13 L vs Cincinnati)

WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(41-37 W vs Pittsburgh)

LB Kenneth Murray: Received start at linebacker, played 15 of 69 defensive snaps

Los Angeles Rams

(Bye Week)

OT Bobby Evans :

: LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Minnesota Vikings

(34-31 W vs Green Bay)

WR Dede Westbrook: 1 reception on 2 targets for 7 yards, 1 punt return for 8 yards, 1 fair catch, 1 fumble, played 11 of 70 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps

New England Patriots

(25-0 W at Atlanta on Thursday Night)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 12 rushes for 69 yards, longest rush 21 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 6 yards, played 22 of 64 offensive snaps

New Orleans Saints

(40-29 L at Philadelphia)

WR Kenny Stills: Started at wide receiver but received no targets, played 26 of 65 offensive snaps

New York Giants

(30-10 L at Tampa Bay on Monday Night)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(24-17 L vs Miami)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(40-29 W vs New Orleans)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards, longest pass 33 yards, 18 rushes for 69 yards, longest rush 24 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

: Completed 13 of 24 passes for 147 yards, longest pass 33 yards, 18 rushes for 69 yards, longest rush 24 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle, played all 78 offensive snaps

Pittsburgh Steelers

(41-37 L at LA Chargers)

DB Tre Norwood: 6 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 7 combined tackles, played all 76 defensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps

San Francisco 49ers

(30-10 W at Jacksonville)

RB Trey Sermon : 10 rushes for 32 yards, longest rush 12 yards, played 24 of 69 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps

: 10 rushes for 32 yards, longest rush 12 yards, played 24 of 69 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps S Tony Jefferson : DNP

: DNP OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle, 0 receptions on 1 target, played 62 of 69 offensive snaps

Seattle Seahawks

(23-13 L vs Arizona)

CB Tre Brown: 1 solo tackle, played 23 of 83 defensive snaps

Tennessee Titans

(22-13 L vs Houston)

DE Amani Bledsoe : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) RB Adrian Peterson: 9 rushes for 40 yards, longest rush 16 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 4 yards, played 15 of 81 offensive snaps

Washington Football Team

(27-21 W at Carolina)

P Tress Way: 3 punts for 139 yards, 46.3 yards per punt, 1 punt inside the 20, longest punt 56 yards, served as holder on 5 snaps

