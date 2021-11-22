ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who has the biggest Black Friday deals? Here’s a list of 21 biggest retailers

By Bill Shannon
 6 days ago

(WTAJ) — When it comes to Black Friday deals and discounts, it seems like every retailer is slashing prices and offering deals that sometimes seem too good to be true, but here’s who offers the biggest discounts every holiday, based on a study from WalletHub.

Currently topping the list with an average of over 50% off on Black Friday for the past 5 years are Macy’s, JC Penney, and Kohls. Just under the 50% lies Office Depot, a category of retailers many may not expect to see big deals from. Meanwhile, big-box stores Target and Best Buy are both under 23% this year.

WalletHub took a look at 21 major retailers and over 5,000 Black Friday deals to compile information based on company, category, and biggest slashes on prices.

Source: WalletHub

No matter what you’re looking for, the chances are high that you can find a Black Friday deal that beats the regular retail prices you find the rest of the year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
