Bobby Flay to Remain at Food Network After Contract Dispute Resolution

By Rebecca Iannucci
 6 days ago
Less than two months after Bobby Flay seemed poised to exit Food Network, the celebrity chef has signed a new contract to stay put at the cabler.

Flay’s new deal will keep him at Food Network for another three years after his current contract expires at the end of 2021. According to the cable net, Flay will develop new content for both Food Network and elsewhere within Discovery brands. In 2022, he’ll team up with daughter Sophie for a series titled Bobby and Sophie on the Coast .

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” said Courtney White, Food Network president. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food. Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.”

Added Flay, “I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery. Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock-solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before.”

It was first reported in early October that Flay would part ways with the network after nearly three decades, in the wake of stalled contract negotiations that were reportedly due to a disagreement on financial terms. In a new interview with our sister site Variety , Flay confirmed the initial dispute, but maintained that Food Network was ultimately the ideal home for his future programming ideas.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here,” he said. “It’s always been my determination to always evolve. It’s part of why I’ve been able to stay relevant in this genre. I’m going to be pitching a lot of things that we haven’t seen when it comes to this kind of programming. I’m ready to turn the page and create a new chapter of what [foodie TV] is going to look like.”

Flay has been a fixture at Food Network since the mid-1990s, hosting an array of series such as Throwdown With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Worst Cooks in America, Bobby’s Dinner Battle and the current cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay (pictured above). He’s also served as a judge on shows like The Next Food Network Star and Chopped , among others.

Suzanne Palmer
6d ago

I love Bobby Flay. I'm flabbergasted whenever he loses on Beat Bobby Flay. clearly HIS dish s are superior so what is everyone else missing?! He and Michael Symon are 😂 hilarious!Thanks for staying Bobby so we can have quality TV to watch

TVLine

Yellowstone Recap: The Mastermind Behind the Attacks Is Revealed

In Sunday's Yellowstone, Kayce threw a Hail Mary to keep his family intact, Beth received an offer she couldn't refuse, Jimmy got his first glimpse of his new life, Lloyd forgot that he was twice (three times?) Walker's age, and not only we but Jamie learned the identity of the mastermind behind the attacks on the Duttons. Yeah, it was an eventful episode. And if you read on, we'll go over every twist of plot. 'THIS IS THE FIRST THING I EVER OWNED' | Early on in "Winning or Learning," John took Kayce to the rock at which his father had...
TVLine

New Edition vs. New Kids on the Block: Boy Bands Battle at AMAs — Watch

What's old was suddenly New again during Sunday's American Music Awards, which welcomed an iconic pair of '80s music groups to the stage for a performance decades in the making. Actually, it was more of a face-off than a traditional performance. New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant) and New Kids on the Block (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood) came together for something billed as the "Battle of Boston." The musical melee featured bits of both group's biggest hits, including "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," "Candy Girl,"...
TVLine

BMF's Eric Kofi-Abrefa Reflects on Finale, Evolving Reactions to Lamar: 'I Looked at It as All Love'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of BMF.  From the moment Eric Kofi-Abrefa made his debut as the villainous Lamar on Starz's BMF, he felt the social-media ire from fans of the freshman crime drama. Week after week, viewers on Twitter would beg and plead for Lamar's death. And then a fascinating thing happened — Meech killed Lamar in the BMF Season 1 finale Sunday night, and suddenly dozens of admirers tweeted they would miss Lamar and commended the actor's performance as the best on the series. "I took all of the hate on social media as a...
extratv

Bobby Flay’s New Girlfriend Revealed

A month ago, famed celebrity chef Bobby Flay revealed that he was dating someone without sharing her identity. During a cooking segment on "Today," Bobby let it slip that he was making some vegetarian recipes since his girlfriend doesn't eat meat. When the hosts asked who his girlfriend was and...
Person
Bobby Flay
Mashed

We Finally Know Who Bobby Flay's Mystery Girlfriend Is

After months of playing coy, longtime Food Network personality and celebrity chef Bobby Flay, 56, has finally spilled the proverbial tea on his girlfriend's identity. Prior to stepping out publicly together, Flay had been asked several times to elaborate when he mentioned his girlfriend in interviews, probably most notably during a segment with "Today" host Savannah Guthrie. In another appearance, he mentioned his girlfriend again — this time to Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb — but only mentioned that she is a vegetarian. For someone who is generally pretty outspoken, some assumed his tight-lippedness probably meant that things are getting serious between the pair!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Sunny Anderson's Post About Bobby Flay Has Instagram Cracking Up

If there's a Bobby Flay fan club out there somewhere, Sunny Anderson might just be an officer. The chef and frequent judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" may give her buddy a hard time on social media, but at the end of the day, she's a real admirer, right down to her t-shirts. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Anderson "isn't shy about letting him (Flay) know how much love she has for everything he does."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Is Basically The 'Butterball Hotline' For This Marvel Star

If you are a plumber, friends and family will likely ask you to look at their leaky sink. If you are Bobby Flay, you will inevitably be asked for cooking advice. In practice, this means that many people call Bobby Flay for help when making meals. In the latest episode of the iHeart podcast, "Alway Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," the celebrity chef's daughter noted that lots of calls always come in every Thanksgiving. "I don't even know how you focus on your own Thanksgiving," Sophie said. "I feel like people are calling, texting, Face-Timing you nonstop all day."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Michael Symon's Sweet Response To Bobby Flay's New Food Network Deal

Don't call it a comeback ... because Bobby Flay never left. After negotiations between Flay and Food Network stalled in early October, it looked like the star chef's relationship with the cable channel would conclude at the end of this year, per Variety. With negotiations on hold over the past several weeks, Flay shopped himself around and found a lot of interest in what he brings to food TV. "Every single major network and single streaming service has, to use a pun, a very big appetite for this programming," he told Variety. In the end, either the grass or the money wasn't greener on the other side. Flay and Food Network wound up working out a three-year deal, although neither side is commenting on how much Flay will be paid (via New York Post). Reports from early October indicated Flay wanted $100 million, which would have been a bigger contract than the $80 million deal Guy Fieri signed in May, per People.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Can't Wait To Make Bobby Flay's Fruity Spin On Brussels Sprouts

If you were ever forced to eat Brussels sprouts growing up — or if you're currently dealing with picky eaters — you're likely well aware that they're one of those vegetables that get a really bad rap among the younger set. However, there are plenty of good reasons to eat the tiny green cabbages. Packed with fiber and vitamins like vitamin K and C, Brussels sprouts can improve digestion, promote good heart health, and even help prevent cancer (via Healthline).
CELEBRITIES
People

Bobby Flay Strikes New Multi-Year Deal with Food Network: 'Thrilled'

The 56-year-old celebrity chef has signed an exclusive, new three-year contract with the network, Discovery Inc. confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE Monday. "I'm thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery," Flay said in the statement. "Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock-solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we've never imagined before."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Is Bobby Flay's Favorite Thanksgiving Side

Who doesn't love Thanksgiving? There's nothing better than rallying around a holiday that's entirely dedicated to friends, family, thankfulness, and inclusivity. And let's face it, we all wish our days started with a festive parade and ended with pumpkin pie (with a mid-day nap thrown in between). From participating in a turkey trot to watching endless amounts of football, there are so many enjoyable traditions that occur on the fourth Thursday of November. However, nothing tops the heaps and heaps of delicious food. Roast turkey (or tofurky) may be the star of the meal, but the best part about this harvest feast is the wide variety of sides.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Bobby Flay Asks Guests To Bring For Thanksgiving Dinner

On the most recent episode of "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay," celebrity chef Bobby Flay stated that "Thanksgiving is a monster to cook," which is surprising to hear from someone who owns three restaurants nationwide (via Foodsided). Yet, as expected in the Flay household, Thanksgiving is taken very seriously and comes with a "strategy," as described by the Food Network personality. "If you walk into my house a day or two before Thanksgiving, you will see, literally, handwritten legal pad notes all over my cupboards," Flay said.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay's Mulled Apple Cider Is The Perfect Thanksgiving Mocktail

If you're looking for advice on how to host the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, it's always a good idea to turn to experienced chefs like Bobby Flay. He has advice for anyone who is making a turkey for the first time, and if you need to keep your food warm, Flay has a tip that involves warm chicken stock. He also recently posted a piece of advice on his Instagram account, where he recommends having a drink ready for when your guests arrive for dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Heartwarming Reason Bobby Flay Has A Theme For Thanksgiving Dinner

Cooking up Thanksgiving dinner can be enormously stressful — even if you are a pro like Bobby Flay. The celebrity chef recently took to his podcast "Always Hungry," which he co-hosts with his daughter Sophie, to share that Thanksgiving is "undisputedly" his favorite day of the year (via iHeart). He shared with Sophie and listeners that he "wakes up hungry" on the holiday, also known as the "Super Bowl" for chefs. "You gotta bring it," he said. But even Flay is no stranger to a little family criticism when someone doesn't enjoy his dishes. "I've had people say to me, 'The mashed potatoes were unbelievable but the cauliflower wasn't my favorite,'" Flay told Thrillist about his past Thanksgiving feedback.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Is Already Coming Back To The Food Network

You may remember in October when it was reported that Bobby Flay was leaving the Food Network at the end of 2021 after 27 years of a continued partnership. At the time, People Magazine explained that the reason for the departure mainly had to do with money. It appeared the network and Flay couldn't come to a mutually beneficial agreement when it came to compensation. Flay was reportedly asking for nearly $100 million in salary, which would top Guy Fieri's reported $80 million contract.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Bobby Flay Reaches 3-Year Food Network Extension After Parties Had Nearly Split

Weeks after it appeared he would be leaving the Food Network after 27 years, Bobby Flay has reached a three-year, exclusive deal with the Discovery outlet. The pact was confirmed by Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content for Discovery. The new agreement includes development of new content for Food Network as well as for elsewhere within the Discovery portfolio. Like its media peers, Discovery is pushing into streaming, with food programming aimed at niche service Food Network Kitchen as well as the broad-audience Discovery+. New episodes of primetime competition series Beat Bobby Flay are in the offing as...
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Food Network Miraculously Signs Bobby Flay After They Had Totally Walked Away and Wished Him Well

In a shocking development, Food Network has signed Bobby Flay to a contract just weeks after they declared the negotiations ended and sent Flay packing!. It was just last month that Food Network sources leaked the "scoop" that they were walking away from Flay — with two months to go on his contract because "the sides were far apart on financial terms" — to Variety's Cynthia Littleton.
TV & VIDEOS
