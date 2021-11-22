Bobby Flay to Remain at Food Network After Contract Dispute Resolution

Less than two months after Bobby Flay seemed poised to exit Food Network, the celebrity chef has signed a new contract to stay put at the cabler.

Flay’s new deal will keep him at Food Network for another three years after his current contract expires at the end of 2021. According to the cable net, Flay will develop new content for both Food Network and elsewhere within Discovery brands. In 2022, he’ll team up with daughter Sophie for a series titled Bobby and Sophie on the Coast .

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” said Courtney White, Food Network president. “He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food. Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.”

Added Flay, “I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery. Although these talks to renew took a little longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are happy that we can now build on an already rock-solid foundation. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before.”

It was first reported in early October that Flay would part ways with the network after nearly three decades, in the wake of stalled contract negotiations that were reportedly due to a disagreement on financial terms. In a new interview with our sister site Variety , Flay confirmed the initial dispute, but maintained that Food Network was ultimately the ideal home for his future programming ideas.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here,” he said. “It’s always been my determination to always evolve. It’s part of why I’ve been able to stay relevant in this genre. I’m going to be pitching a lot of things that we haven’t seen when it comes to this kind of programming. I’m ready to turn the page and create a new chapter of what [foodie TV] is going to look like.”

Flay has been a fixture at Food Network since the mid-1990s, hosting an array of series such as Throwdown With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Worst Cooks in America, Bobby’s Dinner Battle and the current cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay (pictured above). He’s also served as a judge on shows like The Next Food Network Star and Chopped , among others.