Map: Multiple Bay Area stores hit by thieves over the weekend

By Camila Barco
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lululemon store at Santana Row in San Jose is among multiple businesses that were hit by thieves over the weekend.

The people responsible did not smash the windows, however, police said a group of people went inside and ran away with merchandise from the store.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, just before the store was set to close.

Police said they rushed to the scene, but the people involved were gone.

Twenty-four hours before the Lululemon theft, 80 people had rushed into a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek – emptying shelves and running away with merchandise again just before closing time.

Here are all the places hit by thieves in the Bay Area over the weekend:

At Nordstrom, investigators said the suspects assaulted two store employees and used pepper spray on another employee. Police arrested three people and said they found a gun as well. Dozens were still able to get away.

SFO has busy weekend ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

In Hayward, a smash-and-grab at Sam’s Jewelers in the Southland Mall was reported Sunday evening. Authorities said nearly a dozen people armed with hammers went into the jewelry store, smashed cases, and took an unknown amount of jewelry.

The series of thefts started on Friday in San Francisco. Witnesses filmed the moment that thieves ran from the Louis Vuitton store in Union Square.

Some were seen getting into a car when officers surrounded the car and started smashing the windows.

In a matter of four hours, police responded to several burglary calls in Union Square and surrounding areas.

The San Francisco police chief said people burglarized and vandalized ten high-end stores. Six men and two women were arrested.

As a result, city officials said they will be limiting car traffic through Union Square.

Related
