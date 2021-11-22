ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Woman fatally struck on I-95 after getting into crash

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was fatally struck on Interstate 95 after she got out of her SUV following another crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers said a 51-year-old woman was a passenger in a SUV.

The driver of the SUV told troopers that they got a flat tire and stopped in the center northbound lane of Interstate 95.

Shortly after, the SUV was rear-ended by another car.

As both vehicles were disabled in the center lane, the occupants got out of their cars.

The 51-year-old woman was standing on the passenger side of the SUV.

Troopers said another driver traveling northbound on I-95 saw the vehicles stopped in the center lane. The driver told troopers that he swerved to the right to avoid the crash.

The front left of his vehicle then struck the right side of the SUV and the woman who was standing next to it.

The woman later died at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

