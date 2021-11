ST. LOUIS — Animal shelters across the country are dealing with overcrowding. Cate Redfern who works for CARE STL said it's no different in the St. Louis area. "Right now, we have 113 dogs in our shelter. We are comfortable with around 70,” Redfern said. “We have about 67 cats in the shelter. We would be comfortable at around 50, and when I say comfortable that is just in terms of the load on staff to be able to manage taking care of all of them.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO