ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Crimson Tikes: Frienamies

By Anthony Sisco
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 6 days ago

Crimson Tikes will have an all-Iron Bowl theme this week, which will include some of throwbacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuzDn_0d3oEYsc00
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow gives advice to Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, current ESPN college football analyst and former Heisman winner Tim Tebow offered Alabama quarterback Bryce Young some advice on how to handle the Iron Bowl. The context here is important. Alabama is already...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Athletics#Crimson Tide#American Football#The U S Army#Peanuts#The Paul Bryant Museum#Amazon Com
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama lands a big commitment as Iron Bowl looms

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:. Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

What Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Facing Alabama

The turnaround has been more than impressive. When he took over the Arkansas program, the Razorbacks were coming off consecutive two-win seasons, which both included zero Southeastern Conference victories, in 2018 and 2019. Moreover, they were at the bottom of the toughest division in college football, with every other team...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Injury Updates Heading into the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban spoke to the media for the final team before the Iron Bowl and updated the status of a few defensive players heading into the rivalry matchup. Senior defensive lineman DJ Dale did something to his knee during pregame warmups on Senior Day against Arkansas. Dale did not play end up playing at all in the game last Saturday, but at the time Saban said the MRIs were clear.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Busted Shins, Bit Ear and a Nickname

It's nice to be able to count on a friend like... Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I’ve put in as an epilogue for those who just can’t get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man’s antidotal brush with the legend.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Fightin' Red Bugs

Guts & Glory, A Portrait of Bear Bryant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience. I go into all the inspiration that led me to scale this wall, which I’ve put in as an epilogue for those who just can’t get enough 'Bama and want to hear one man’s antidotal brush with the legend.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy