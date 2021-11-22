ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team’s Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The match also featured the long-awaited PSG debut of Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, while Neymar left the pitch sobbing in agony, stretchered off with an ankle injury. Still in November, the result leaves PSG on 40 points, 12 clear of second-placed Rennes, who beat Lorient 2-0 for their sixth win in seven matches. "I'm happy with the performance of the whole team and the effort from all the players, especially Lionel Messi who helped us win the match," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorgan Hazard
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe set to make Newcastle dugout debut at Arsenal

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.Tindall said: “You’re always worried when...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Ap#Sporting Lisbon#Belgian#Bayern Munich#Bavarian
The Independent

Steven Gerrard full of respect for Patrick Vieira ahead of first dugout clash

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was “one of the toughest battles” he faced as a player and anticipates another fierce test when they go head to head as managers this weekend.Gerrard’s side play at Selhurst Park on Saturday in his second game since taking charge at Villa.Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Liverpool captain said of ex-Arsenal skipper Vieira: “He’s a man I have a lot of admiration and respect for, first and foremost as a player.“I had many battles against Patrick, some highs, some lows. He was certainly a player you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle owners can be removed if Saudi state controls club, says Premier League’s Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club.Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who the country’s Crown Prince is chairman of – last month.Masters said the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.“The issue is about control and we resolved the issue of control,” Masters told the BBC.“There are legally-binding assurances that the state will not be in control of the club.“If we find evidence to the contrary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Jefferson County Union

Messi assists help PSG top Saint-Etienne; Neymar injured

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne on Sunday to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French league to 12 points but the victory was marred by an injury to star striker Neymar. The Brazil forward was stretchered off in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy