Cyprus-based broker Just2Trade announced on Monday that it has tapped the services of Your Bourse as the main liquidity distribution channel. The broker, which operates in the European markets with a license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has already completed the liquidity integration for both spot and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading. It will receive deep and multi-asset liquidity for more than 1,000 instruments that include cryptocurrencies and equities.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO