The Jets were defeated yesterday by the Buffalo Bills 45-17. The defeat dropped New York’s record to 2-7 on the 2021 season. It was a thorough domination by Buffalo as the Bills gain over 9 yards per play on offense. On the other side of the ball, the magic ran out for Mike White. Two weeks after an electrifying 405 yard performance, White threw 4 interceptions and looked completely overwhelmed for most of the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO