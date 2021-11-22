ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

By STEPHEN WADE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpYmj_0d3oDH5I00
China Peng Appears FILE - China's Peng Shuai waves after losing to Canada Eugenie Bouchard in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 15, 2019. Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in a live video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein)

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions.

Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked doubles player — who hadn't been seen since accusing a senior Chinese official of sexual assault on Nov. 2. Tennis stars and fans alike demanded to know #WhereIsPengShuai, and the head of the Women's Tennis Association threatened to pull lucrative events from China.

On Sunday, the IOC said Peng spoke to its president, Thomas Bach, and other officials in a 30-minute video call from Beijing. According to the organization's statement, she reassured them that she was well and thanked them for their concern — while asking for privacy.

The IOC posted a photo that shows Bach facing a screen on which Peng appears but did not release video of the call. On the same day, China Open posted videos and photos of her appearance at a youth tennis tournament in Beijing that morning.

The IOC's short statement, which offered few details and no follow-up on her allegations, seems unlikely to close the door on Peng's case — and it's leading to increasing criticism of the sports body, which was already facing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open on Feb. 4.

Even after the statement was published Sunday, the WTA repeated what chairman and CEO Steve Simon has been saying for more than a week, calling for a full, fair and transparent investigation “without censorship.”

The IOC was already under pressure for pushing ahead with the Games amid allegations that China has committed human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims, Tibetans, and other minorities. China denies the accusations. “We are firmly opposed to any words and deeds that politicize sports in violation of the Olympic spirit,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday, when asked about a possible boycott.

Now, some critics say the IOC's handling of the call with Peng makes it an active partner in delivering Beijing’s message — while not providing Peng with an open forum to discuss her allegations.

Yaqiu Wang, a spokeswoman for Human Rights Watch, tweeted that the IOC is “actively playing a role in the Chinese government’s enforced disappearance, coercion and propaganda machinery.”

When asked about the criticism, the IOC said in a statement Monday that the main purpose of the call was to find out how Peng was — and that she “was very clear in confirming that she is safe and well.”

She agreed to stay in touch with Olympic officials — including having dinner with Bach in Beijing in January — and the body said it told her she could reach out whenever “she deems it appropriate.” It added that in order to respect Peng's privacy, it would not comment further.

This is the second time this year that the IOC has been in the spotlight for pushing ahead with an Olympics: Many wanted the body to call off the Summer Games in Tokyo because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Critics note that IOC has a strong interest in holding the events because it generates 91% of its income from sponsors and selling broadcast rights at the Games.

Peng is just one of a number of Chinese businesspeople, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or in crackdowns on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

While the ruling Communist Party is quick to blot out any criticism, that this time it came from an athlete made it especially sensitive. State media celebrate athletes' victories as proof the party is making China strong — and the party is vigilant about making sure they cannot use their prominence and public appeal to erode its image.

The tennis star accused a former member of the Communist Party’s ruling Standing Committee, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault in a social media post that was removed quickly.

She wrote in part: “I know that to you, vice minister Zhang Gaoli, a person of high status and power, you’ve said you’re not afraid. With your intelligence, you certainly will deny it or you can even use it against me, you can dismiss it without a care. Even if I’m destroying myself, like throwing an egg against a rock, or a moth flying into a flame, I will still speak out the truth about us.”

Concerns about the censoring of her post and her subsequent disappearance from public view grew into a furor, drawing comments from tennis greats like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Martina Navratilova.

All the while, news of her allegations was blacked out at home. CNN reported that its signal in China had been blocked during reporting on Peng.

A search for her name Monday on Weibo, one of China’s leading social media platforms, produced only a few posts, and none that refer to the sexual assault allegation or the questions about her whereabouts.

Still missing is Zhang. He left public life about three years ago after being one of seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee — the apex of political power in China.

The WTA is the first sports body to defiantly stand up to China’s financial clout — in what many see as a sharp contrast to the IOC, which says its policy is “quiet diplomacy.”

“The statements make the IOC complicit in the Chinese authority’s malicious propaganda and lack of care for basic human rights and justice,” Global Athlete, a lobby group for athletes, said in a statement.

“The IOC showed a complete disregard for allegations of sexual violence and abuse against athletes," the statement said. "By taking a nonchalant approach to Peng Shuai’s disappearance and by refusing to mention her serious allegations of sexual assault, IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Athletes’ Commission demonstrate an abhorrent indifference to sexual violence and the well-being of female athletes.”

___

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar contributed from Geneva.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. More AP Winter Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Editor's Note: (A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.) Hong Kong(CNN Business) Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Thomas Bach
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Zhao Lijian
US News and World Report

Chinese Tennis Star Says She Is Safe in Video Call With Olympic Official -IOC

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui had a video call on Sunday with the president of the International Olympic Committee and told him she was safe and well, the IOC said in a statement. Photos and videos of Peng at a tournament in Beijing earlier on Sunday had done...
TENNIS
News On 6

Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Video Chat With IOC Chief Fails To Allay Fears For Her Safety

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
AFP

Chinese police capture North Korean convict on the run

Chinese police have captured a North Korean prisoner who staged a daring escape from jail in October and had been on the run for more than forty days, authorities said Sunday. Officials in northeast China were offering a $23,000 bounty for the recapture of the escapee, in a manhunt that has sparked massive interest on social media. The 39-year-old prisoner, identified by the Chinese name Zhu Xianjian, was jailed in China after fleeing reclusive North Korea. He escaped the facility in Jilin city by scaling a shed and vaulting the outer wall on October 18, and managed to stay at large before being captured Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Tennis Tournament#Chinese#China Open#Wta#Uyghur Muslims#Tibetans
CNN

US adds a dozen Chinese companies to its trade blacklist

Hong Kong/Washington (CNN Business) — The Biden administration is piling more pressure on Chinese companies it claims could undermine US national security. The US Commerce Department on Wednesday added a dozen Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, saying that some of the firms have supported the modernization of China's army.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Second US delegation visits Taiwan this month

A group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan Thursday, the second such delegation this month and a fresh sign of American support just days after President Joe Biden invited Taipei to a democracy summit. International sympathy for Taiwan having a place on the world stage is growing, especially among western nations, as China's authoritarian leader Xi Jinping takes an increasingly bellicose approach towards the island. China claims self-ruled democratic Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary, and has stepped up efforts to diplomatically isolate it. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip," Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, one of the delegates, wrote on Twitter.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Japan bars new foreign visitors amid omicron variant concerns

TOKYO — Another country is barring new international visitors amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant, omicron. According to The Associated Press, Japan said Monday that it is suspending entry of foreign visitors beginning Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the move “an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario,” the AP reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anti-China riots on island incited from abroad, premier says

The latest rioting in the Solomon Islands? capital and its Chinatown had been incited from abroad, the country's prime minister claimed. Australian police officers have landed in the troubled country to help restore public order. In an interview with Australia's ABC news channel on Friday, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare refused...
ADVOCACY
KTLA

More cases of omicron COVID-19 variant emerge as world rushes to learn more

Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it’s not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus. The variant was identified days ago by researchers in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Africa calls travel bans 'draconian, unjustified'

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.
TRAVEL
AFP

'Simpsons' Tiananmen episode missing from Disney+ in Hong Kong

An episode of "The Simpsons" in which the cartoon American family visit Tiananmen Square is missing from the Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong, adding to concerns about mainland China-style censorship in the city. It comes at a time when authorities are clamping down on dissent, with curbs on speech becoming a norm in the international business hub and ensnaring global media and tech giants. Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago, reaching more than 116 million worldwide subscribers. The Hong Kong version started streaming earlier this month and eagle-eyed customers soon noticed the conspicuous absence of "The Simpsons" episode 12 of season 16.
TV & VIDEOS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
76K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy