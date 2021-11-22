ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boggle Word Search Puzzle: European Countries

By David L. Hoyt, Jeff Knurek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0uLV_0d3oCXD900

Exercise your mind by searching for words nestled in the Boggle cube. The more letters the better – plus bonus words to up the ante! Find as many words as you can by linking letters up, down, side-to-side, and diagonally, writing words on a blank sheet of paper. You may only use each letter box once within a single word. Play with a friend and compare word finds, crossing out common words. Up this week, Boggle Word Search Puzzle: European Countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmqen_0d3oCXD900

Bonus answers to the Boggle word search puzzle below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04608S_0d3oCXD900

Boggle word search puzzle answers

SPAIN

ITALY

LATVIA

FRANCE

POLAND

AUSTRIA

ESTONIA

Healthy Aging Tips from UVA

Did you know small tweaks in daily routine can drastically improve your quality of life at nearly any age?

The health benefits of adapting even one or two positive habits can be profound, says Carol Manning, University of Virginia Memory & Aging Care Clinic director. We’re talking shifts around how we prepare go to bed, eating a side salad with lunch, going for evening walks, reading more.

Though simple, such changes can boost overall happiness, alleviate aches and pains, protect later-in-life mobility, and more. In fact, Johns Hopkins University led a study that showed regularly practicing certain healthy habits reduced risks of death from medical ailments by 40 percent among those aged 45 to 64.

Still, altering lifelong habits can be tough, says Manning. Major life transitions – like kids leaving for college, retirement, or pandemic-related shutdowns – provide excellent opportunities for implementation. Committing to positive lifestyle changes during such times can build happiness, confidence, and momentum moving forward.

Manning details four of her favorite healthy aging habits. If adapted, they can help you slow the aging process both inside and out.

