NWS: Stretch of Mild, Dry Weather Expected to Continue

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Temperatures will vary quite a bit over the week, but heading into early December they will average...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Snow Expected For WNY Tonight and Tomorrow

The Thanksgiving weekend is just about over, but Mother Nature is making sure that it sure feels like the holiday season outdoors. Some snow showers have been passing through the Buffalo region since late last night and it won't stop until Tuesday or Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
State
Minnesota State
1011now.com

Monday Forecast: More mild and dry weather as we finish November, start December

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast continues to advertise warm and dry weather as we get ready to finish November and begin December. In fact, some record and near record highs will be possible at times this week! We’ll keep an eye on Tuesday for a small chance for some light precip across parts of eastern and northeastern Nebraska, but right now it doesn’t look like much of anything outside of a few sprinkles.
LINCOLN, NE
KEVN

Very Warm Weather Will Continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies and mild weather will continue throughout tonight and tomorrow. Tomorrow night we may see some light rain and snow across Rapid City and the Black Hills. Wednesday and Thursday we may see new record highs with upper 60s and potentially lower 70s possible. 40s will return to the forecast for the end of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
WAFF

Chilly 20s tonight; Warmer stretch of weather ahead

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 20s for the start of the work and school week Monday morning, bundle up!. A cooler day is expected Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s, the wind will be light from the northwest becoming southerly into the afternoon. Our flow will shift to the south For the Tuesday through Friday period resulting in some warmer than average high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Each day will be mostly sunny with no rainfall, things may even feel a touch more humid.
Shorthorn

Metroplex to see dry weather, mild temperatures this week

The Metroplex is expected to have a dry weather week with mild temperatures. Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Metroplex is predicted to have cool mornings early in the week and temperatures in the high 70s throughout the work week. “Pretty pleasant and no weather concerns really at...
capcity.news

Breezy and dry weather, with near-record highs, expected this week in SE Wyo

CHEYENNE, Wyo — It will be unseasonably warm, dry, and breezy in southeast Wyoming this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A high wind warning is in effect for the I-80 corridor through the Laramie Range, with gusts of 60 mph expected, through 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland will also be under a high wind watch from 6:00 p.m. Sunday until 9:00 a.m. Monday.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry, Cool Start to the Week

Good afternoon. It remains cool and quiet for the rest of the day with clouds breaking for partial sun. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the late afternoon and evening. Skies will continue to clear in the late day […]
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Dry day with snow tonight

DETROIT – As skies stay mostly clear, our temps will keep dipping down into the mid and upper 20s with a lighter wind, and wind chills about three to five degrees cooler than your air temperatures. You’ll want to bundle up, or layer up if you’re planning to be outdoors...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
alabamawx.com

Dry Weather Through The Week With A Warming Trend

DRY DAYS: A very tranquil weather pattern will continue across Alabama this week as a dry airmass stays in place. Today will be cool and dry; despite sunshine in full supply temperatures won’t get past the mid 50s. The average high for Birmingham on November 29 is 61. For the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
