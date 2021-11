The Little Moons PeaNOT Caramel Crunch mochi bites have been unveiled by the brand in the UK ahead of Veganuary to help consumers make it a little easier to ditch meat and animal ingredients come 2022. The ice cream bites are crafted with the flavor peanut butter in the mix, but are actually free from peanuts and further enhanced with salted caramel along with crunchy caramel pieces. The treat is then wrapped in flavored mochi dough to make the product suited for consumption without a spoon or utensils.

