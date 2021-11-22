Rockville Hosting Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday Night

Sartell's Scheels Athletic Complex which includes 2 sheets of ice, the Sartell Community Center, Sartell-St. Stephen High School and Pine Cone Central Park continue to attract tournaments and many people to the city of Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they are looking to attract restaurants near the Sartell Community Center. Fitzthum says the connection with Dehler Drive and Scout Drive will take place next spring. He says it will make the Community Center more accessible while connected their Medical campus area with the Community Center development.

SARTELL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO