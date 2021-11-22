ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

OBITUARY: Nellya Dmitriyevna Patrak

By Williamson Source
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nellya Dmitriyevna Patrak, age 83 of Franklin, TN, passed away on November 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by, her husband,...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Franklin, TN
CNN

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial begins Monday. Prosecutors allege she created a network of underage victims for the late Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) — The public will get a glimpse into the life of the late Jeffrey Epstein as the sex-trafficking trial of his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after a jury is empaneled. Federal prosecutors allege the British socialite created a network of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
The Associated Press

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Carrie Meek, former Florida congresswoman, dies at 95

Former Rep. Carrie Meek, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Meek’s family spokesperson Adam Sharon told The Associated Press on Sunday that Meek died in her Miami, Fla. home after battling a long illness. Meek, a grandchild of a...
FLORIDA STATE
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy