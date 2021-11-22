Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's in the Black Friday sale

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For actor Vanessa Hudgens, healthy skin starts with one rule: Wash your face. “Even if it’s midday and you’re putting on your makeup to go out with your girlfriends, cleanse. Get everything off so you have a really clear face,” Hudgens advises. The Tick, Tick…Boom! star begins prep for a girls’ night out with her Know Beauty cleanser and moisturizer—avoiding oils and serums completely because she has oily skin. Hudgens recounts that she began breaking out in her early 20s (a result, in part, of too much wine and cheese). She started her brand to help take the guesswork out of skin care. “It’s so nice, because I feel like I’m at a point where I love my skin. My skin is the best it’s ever looked,” she reflects, sharing that her sensitive skin does better with simple, minimal-ingredient products.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO