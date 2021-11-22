ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's in the Black Friday sale

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Zeta-Jones is constantly amazing us with her age-defying appearance – so when she waxes lyrical about a beauty product, you can bet we're taking notes. The 52-year-old recently revealed that the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is her "answer to everything", and now that it's in the Amazon...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas Honors ‘Darling’ Catherine Zeta-Jones With Tribute For 21st Anniversary

On Nov. 18, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 21 years of marriage, and he posted a touching tribute for her on Instagram in honor of the occasion. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have beaten the Hollywood odds and hit the 20+ year stretch of marriage. The lovebirds tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2000, which means that they celebrated their 21st anniversary on Nov. 18 of this year. Michael took to Instagram on the early hours of the morning to share a video tribute to his wife, which you can see here. The montage features photos of them on their wedding day and then through the years. From red carpets to personal photos, the footage gives a true glimpse into the pair’s long-lasting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside opulent dining room

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her fans with a rare video of her family as they celebrated Thanksgiving with a mouth-watering spread. The Chicago actress filmed a short clip inside her opulent dining room that saw her, husband Michael Douglas, and their children, daughter Carys and son Dylan, sitting down at a large table surrounded by delicious-looking food, but there didn't appear to be a turkey in sight.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have a Chic Thanksgiving Dinner with Their Kids

Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed some quality family time for her first Thanksgiving since she and husband Michael Douglas became empty nesters. The Academy Award winner, 52, shared a glimpse at their chic holiday dinner on Instagram, posting a video of herself and Douglas, 77, sitting across the beautifully set table from son Dylan Michael, 21, and daughter Carys Zeta, 18.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Frost
Person
Elizabeth Arden
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle's Iconic Lipstick Is Part of the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale

Makeup lovers, get ready to save big -- the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is happening right now! The makeup line, founded by celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, has kicked off their Black Friday Beauty Deals, offering up to 30% off on select makeup and skincare sets through Saturday, Nov. 27, at 3:59 am EST -- including Meghan Markle's go-to Pillowtalk Matte Revolution lipstick.
MAKEUP
fox40jackson.com

Thanksgiving 2021: Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwen Stefani share messages of gratitude

On Thursday, Hollywood stars shared their Thanksgiving Day dinners, celebrations with family, and messages of gratitude for the past year. Nicole Kidman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum, Miley Cyrus and many more celebs posted behind-the-scenes pics of their traditions on social media and penned the reasons why they feel thankful in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Cream#Black Friday Sale#The Elizabeth Arden#Amazon Black#The Eight Hour Cream
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Shares Her Secret Moisturizing ‘Game Changer’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Jennifer Aniston has always been a trend-setter. Remember “The Rachel”? Inspired by the actress’ lovable character on Friends, this ‘90s haircut fad was a full-on frenzy. Everyone asked their stylists for the iconic layered look! The 52-year-old star is the ultimate natural beauty, and we’ve been stealing her behind-the-scenes secrets for years. So when we found out that her facialist Melanie Simon recommended a skincare salve, we simply had to have it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston Uses This $10 Brush for Detangling Wet Hair — on Amazon!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Jennifer Aniston has, perhaps, the most famous hair in the world. Ever since debuting The Rachel during her Friends days, her hair has been a priceless American artifact. Even now, we look to her for hair inspiration, whether it’s the cut and style or her “bronde” color. And you know if she uses a product, we want it too!
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

Get Iconic Brows Like Brooke Shields With This Beauty Product — Only $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are certain celebs out there who have single-handedly changed the beauty industry. Kylie Jenner launched her Lip Kits, kicking off a cultural obsession with attaining the perfect pout. Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna has created an empowering and inclusive makeup line that appeals to all skin tones. And when it comes to eyebrows, there’s one star who put volume on the map: Brooke Shields. The actress embraced her bushy brows back in the ‘80s, inspiring others to go for a fuller look as well. And today, thick brows are still in.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

You Can Buy Victoria Beckham's Favourite Shampoo And Conditioner For 20% Off This Black Friday

Victoria Beckham was undeniably one of the biggest hair icons of the 90s. VB may be opting for a more undone look now but the poker straight Posh Spice bob will forever be synonymous with the fashion designer. Whatever her hairstyle though, Victoria's hair rarely looks to lack condition. Yes, genetics and an army of loyal hairstylists likely have a hand in that, but you don't get VB levels of shine and movement without having a pretty solid haircare routine too. Enter our big Victoria Beckham hair reveal.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens’s Guide to Caring for Oily Skin—And Girls’ Night Out Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For actor Vanessa Hudgens, healthy skin starts with one rule: Wash your face. “Even if it’s midday and you’re putting on your makeup to go out with your girlfriends, cleanse. Get everything off so you have a really clear face,” Hudgens advises. The Tick, Tick…Boom! star begins prep for a girls’ night out with her Know Beauty cleanser and moisturizer—avoiding oils and serums completely because she has oily skin. Hudgens recounts that she began breaking out in her early 20s (a result, in part, of too much wine and cheese). She started her brand to help take the guesswork out of skin care. “It’s so nice, because I feel like I’m at a point where I love my skin. My skin is the best it’s ever looked,” she reflects, sharing that her sensitive skin does better with simple, minimal-ingredient products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

J.Crew’s Black Friday Sale Is No Joke

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Oh, J.Crew Black Friday Sale, how we’ve missed you. Save 40% on virtually everything on the site with code “SHOPEARLY”. This means jackets, this means sweaters, this means chinos. It might even mean some socks. Whether you’re looking to bolster your own wardrobe or you’re looking to take care of every single person on your shopping list, now’s the time to do it. We’ve pulled out our favorite styles from the sale, but you can find hundreds more at J.Crew. Happy hunting!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best offers from Mac, Glossier, Elemis and more

Calling all deal lovers: Black Friday 2021 is officially in full swing as we enter the third day of the event. Continuing right the way through to the end of tomorrow – aka Cyber Monday – our favourite retailers will be slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online from 1 November and includes an impressive 14,000 products.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowFollow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowOther...
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy