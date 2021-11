The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and Dayton Flyers tip off their Thanksgiving Day when they meet in the first round of the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Hurricanes (3-1), who were 2-1 on neutral courts in 2020-21, are coming off an 86-59 win over Florida A&M on Sunday. The Flyers (1-3), who were also 2-1 at neutral sites last season, dropped an 87-81 to Austin Peay on Saturday. Dayton has won seven of the eight previous meetings against Miami (Fla.).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO