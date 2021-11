The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for the most part, is Samsung’s best stab at the foldable market, while the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 is proving to be its most successful. There are, of course, some well-noted flaws, especially when it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cameras. Samsung was recently reported to have ambitious goals for next year’s foldables, enough to produce almost 10 million units combined. Those ambitions, however, might be questionable if Samsung decides to push through with rumored plans to go all-in on its under-display cameras.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO